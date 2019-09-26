Ateneo's Baldwin sees 'playoff atmosphere' in collision with UP

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin expects a sizeable turnout when the Blue Eagles face the UP Fighting Maroons in the 82nd UAAP men's basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Dubbed as the "Battle of Katipunan", the clash will be a rematch of last season's Finals where Ateneo emerged as the eventual champions.

"All of us are still trying to prove who we are at this point. I think they'll be a probably big crowd for that game," Baldwin said on Wednesday after Ateneo's victory over UE.

"It'll maybe be a play-off-type atmosphere. But for us, we will approach it just as the next game," he said.

Despite the budding rivalry and the schools' close proximity to each other, Baldwin isn't expecting anything different in how the Blue Eagles will handle the game.

"We'll go out and play good basketball... I don't have any different expectations of my team except to come out and play good basketball," he said.

Ateneo looks to complete a first round sweep with a win over the Fighting Maroons.

UP, meanwhile, hopes to notch their first win against the Blue Eagles since UAAP Season 79.