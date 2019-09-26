PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Streaking Angels grab No. 2, crush Perlas 6
(Philstar.com) - September 26, 2019 - 11:55am

Games on Saturday
2 p.m. – Motolite vs BanKo-Perlas
4 p.m. – BaliPure vs Chef’s Classics

MANILA, Philippines — Back in the groove and form, PetroGazz got back at BanKo-Perlas in emphatic fashion, coming away with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-22 romp in a duel of top contenders in the Premier Volleyball League Season 3 Open Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan late Wednesday.

Not only did the victory net the Angels the second spot at 7-2 behind the unbeaten Creamline Cool Smashers but it also avenged their four-set setback to the Perlas Spikers in the early going of the tournament while they played practically out of form coming off a big celebration for their breakthrough Reinforced Conference title feat.

“We were then coming off a long rest following our title victory, so we struggled,” said PetroGazz Arnold Laniog, referring to their 20-25, 25-11, 21-25, 18-25 loss to the Perlas Spikers in the opening game of the season-ending conference organized by Sports Vision last Aug. 11.

“But this time, we really came into the match well-prepared,” he added.

Their buildup also included a week-long stint in a Taiwan meet that further toughened the Angels, whose latest triumph was their sixth straight, a streak that could line them up for a crack at back-to-back championships in the league backed by Mikasa, Asics and KFC.

Jovie Prado and Jeanette Panaga unloaded 12 hits apiece, combining for 21 of the Angels’ 44 attack points while Cherry Nunag and Jonah Sabete scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, to help anchor the Angels’ 80-minute romp.

Nunag also accounted for three of the team’s seven kill blocks.

The Angels also pounced on their rivals’ poor reception to score seven aces while yielding just one.

Dzi Gervacio fired 13 points and finished with nine digs while Nicole Tiamzon was held to just six markers, the same output put in by Sue Roces for BanKo-Perlas, which slipped to fifth at 6-5.

