'No hard feelings' for UP's Ricci Rivero after facing ex-team La Salle

MANILA, Philippines — Fighting Maroon Ricci Rivero found himself against former teammates Wednesday when UP faced the DLSU Green Archers in the 82nd UAAP men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After a 72-71 squeaker courtesy of a Juan Gomez de Liano triple late in the game, Rivero emerged victorious over his former squad in their first UAAP clash.

The former Archer, however, clarified that there is no bad blood between him and the Taft-based squad.

"It was super interesting, I really had fun playing against La Salle," Rivero said after the game.

"Nung nasa La Salle ako, I was really thinking of myself playing for La Salle my entire career... It was really [an] unexpected thing that happened to me. No hard feelings. La Salle is really my second home before," he added.

Rivero had struggled early, with the DLSU defense denying him any offensive rhythm in the first half.

The Green and White faithful in the stands even jeered the former DLSU cager whenever he made a mistake on the floor.

But the UP guard did not take offense with the fans' booing and instead looked at it in a positive light.

"I took it really positively kasi that's their way of supporting their team. Especially [against] me, playing for the other team," he said.

Rivero finished with nine points and six rebounds in his first UAAP game against the Archers.

He and the UP Fighting Maroons will face rivals Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday to conclude the first round of the tournament.