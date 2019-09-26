PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Philippines men’s 3x3 on track for Tokyo Olympics
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - September 26, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is getting close to securing a berth in the 3x3 basketball of next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The country’s FIBA 3x3 world ranking has skyrocketed to 21st from 59th, a result of the team’s active campaign in tournaments here and abroad.

If the Filipinos keep their pace and stay in the top 24 until the FIBA-set deadline on Oct. 31, it will secure a spot in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

“All the hard work of our players, our team owners, our staff, and the federation has paid off,” said Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas league owner Ronald Mascariñas.

Bolstered by Chooks-to-Go’s active involvement, the Phl has participated in international tournaments in Moscow, Haining, Poitiers, Xiongan, Sukhbaatar and Kaohsiung while hosting three conferences and a Super Quest level and Challenger events, all staking OQT qualifying points.

Though the Chooks 3x3 season is over, Mascariñas and league commissioner Eric Altamirano are planning more 3x3 activities this October to protect the country’s ranking within the Top 24.

