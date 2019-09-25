PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Flying Titans crush Water Defenders, stay in PVL hunt
(Philstar.com) - September 25, 2019 - 4:53pm

Games Saturday
2 p.m. – Motolite vs BanKo-Perlas
4 p.m. – BaliPure vs Chef’s Classics

MANILA, Philippines – Young Choco Mucho finally got to unleash its vaunted triple-tower combination of Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag and Bea de Leon and the Flying Titans rolled past the BaliPure Water Defenders, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16, to press their backdoor semis drive in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan Wednesday.

It was Choco Mucho’s second straight win after an alarming five-game skid and though the Flying Titans remained at seventh with a 4-6 card, the victory kept the team’s playoff hopes alive with just a game or two separating the second to sixth teams.

Tolentino, the league’s leading scorer with a 20-hit norm, fired away 13 kills and finished with 14 markers, Madayag, back in the league after a stint with the national team in the inaugural ASEAN Grand Prix last week, added 11 points and de Leon, who suited up for the squad just last week while trying to recover her form, came off the bench and added two points in a two-set stint as a reliever, the last a dink that finished off the Water Defenders and ousted the latter from the semis race.

BaliPure, which also lost in three to Choco Mucho in the first round, fell to 2-10 and even a sweep of its last four games in the double-round elims among nine teams won’t merit a shot for at least a playoff for the fourth and last semis berth in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

“This team is very young and they continue to learn every match,” said Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro. “Just what I’ve been telling them, every match is a learning process. We have to accept that we’re still not as strong as the other (established) teams but we’re going there for as long as we continue learning and aiming at what is above.”

Shannen Palec also produced nine points for the Flying Titans, who broke their slump with a hard-earned five-set escape over the Chef’s Classics Red Spikers last weekend.

Menchie Tubiera scored 11 points while Grazielle Bombita struggled for eight markers for BaliPure, which could only come up with a 20-kill effort against Choco Mucho’s 41, with the Water Defenders also yielding 26 points off their miscues.

PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA fines Bucks for Antetokounmpo contract comments
9 hours ago
The NBA slapped the Milwaukee Bucks with a $50,000 fine for comments about a contract extension offer for reigning MVP Giannis...
Sports
Bulldogs maul cold-shooting Tamaraws for breakthrough win
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
After a string of heartbreaks in their first few games of the tournament, NU has finally notched a victory.
Sports
They owe it to Manny
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 25, 2019 - 12:00am
They say there is corruption in the way some games are being played in the MPBL.
Sports
Unbeaten Ateneo fends off UE for sixth win
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After trailing at the end of the first half, 34-35, the defending champions were able to turn back Rey Suerte and UE.
Sports
SEA Games no ‘slam dunk’
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
As he came on board as Gilas Pilipinas head coach in the Southeast Asian Games, Barangay Ginebra’s Tim Cone cautioned...
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
Flying Titans crush Water Defenders, stay in PVL hunt
2 hours ago
Young Choco Mucho finally got to unleash its vaunted triple-tower combination of Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag and Bea de...
Sports
3 hours ago
Bayron, Lascuña upbeat as PGTA Taiwan fires off
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Jay Bayron and Tony Lascuña are both ready and aching for redemption, reiterating their readiness to slug it out with...
Sports
8 hours ago
Tigresses buck lethargic start, thump Lady Warriors
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The UST Golden Tigresses fought back from an early deficit to avoid the upset axe against the UE Lady Warriors, 58-49, in...
Sports
19 hours ago
SMB faces Phoenix to launch Gov Cup bid
By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
The hunt for the final jewel to that coveted Triple Crown begins tonight for San Miguel Beer as the Beermen debuts in the...
Sports
19 hours ago
Romero: It’s overall crown or bust for host team
19 hours ago
It’s all or nothing for the Philippines when it plays host to the 30th Southeast Asian Games in December.
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with