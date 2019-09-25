PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
UST's Grace Irebu fights through the UE Red Warriors defense during their UAAP Season 82 first round encounter at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Tigresses buck lethargic start, thump Lady Warriors
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 25, 2019 - 10:27am

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Tigresses fought back from an early deficit to avoid the upset axe against the UE Lady Warriors, 58-49, in the 82nd UAAP women’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

Despite being held to only four points in the opening quarter, the Espana-based squad was able to recover in time to take the victory.

Grace Irebu once again led the way for the Golden Tigresses with 24 points and 16 rebounds.

The UE Lady Warriors held a 20-13 lead over UST at the half, but an 11-0 scoring run to begin the third quarter propelled UST back into the game.

While UE held on to remain within striking distance of UST until late in the fourth quarter, dominance from Irebu on the inside and missed opportunities on their end stymied the Lady Warriors’ efforts.

Jearzy Ganade paced the Recto-based cagers in the losing effort with 17 points.

"Siguro we're just tired from FEU's game pa rin, a hard fought game," UST coach Haydee Ong said after the game.

Facing the DLSU Lady Archers this weekend to end the first round, Ong hopes today's slow start doesn't happen again.

"We hope we could have more energy against La Salle and get another win," she said.

