Lions clinch semis spot

Rap Stags for 27th straight win from last season

Games tomorrow (Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan)

2 p.m. – Perpetual vs San Beda

4 p.m. – Mapua vs Jose Rizal

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda had the answers to everything San Sebastian threw its way and hammered out a 91-76 victory to secure its 14th straight NCAA Final Four appearance at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan yesterday.

James Canlas piled up a game-high 20 points on seven-of-10 clip as the Lions snared their 13th straight win in the 95th season and 27th overall counting last year’s 14.

More importantly, it kept the Mendiola-based school’s tradition of making the Final Four since it started its dynastic run in 2006.

The win also pushed San Beda six wins away from sweeping the double-round elimination and nine from a season sweep.

The last team to sweep its way to the title was the San Beda team coached by Frankie Lim nine years ago.

San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez, however, stressed they are more focused on finishing in the top two and clinching the twice-to-beat advantage.

“We’re not thinking of it right now,” said Fernandez.

Canlas was five-of-five from the field including three-of-three from beyond the arc and two-of-two from the foul line before missing shots in the second half.

The 21-year-old, second-year marketing student, however, wants to evolve like his backcourt partner Evan Nelle, who had 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

“I just want to improve on my point guard skills like Evan, who is a juggernaut,” said Canlas, who spiked his strong scoring game with five dimes.

The Stags fell to 7-5 (win-loss).

San Beda led by as many as 17 points, 35-18, early in the second quarter but San Sebastian fought back and cut its deficit to a single-digit several times.

Each time the Stags did, the Lions responded with runs of their own.

Letran outgunned St. Benilde in the fourth quarter as it hacked out an 87-74 win that firmed up their grip of the No. 2 spot with a 9-4 card.

The Blazers meanwhile, slipped to a share of fifth with the resurgent Mapua Cardinals (6-6), who stamped their class on the Arellano Chiefs, 93-67.

The scores:

First Game

San Beda 91 – Canlas 20, Tankoua 18, Oftana 15, Soberano 14, Nelle 11, Doliguez 10, Bahio 2, Cuntapay 1, Abuda 0, Alfaro 0, Carino 0

San Sebastian 76 – Ilagan 16, Bulanadi 14, Calahat 12, Sumoda 9, Capobres 8, Calma 7, Desoyo 4, Cosari 3, Altamirano 3, Villapando 0, Isidro 0, Loristo 0

Quarterscores: 30-17; 51-43; 71-62; 91-76

Second Game

Letran 87 – Ular 20, Yu 19, Batiller 13, Muyang 10, Balanza 8, Ambohot 6, Caralipio 5, Olivario 4, Mina 2, Balagasay 0, Reyson 0, Javillonar 0

St. Benilde 74 – Haruna 19, Gutang 9, Dixon 7, Carlos 6, Leutcheu 6, Naboa 6, Young 6, Belgica 6, Sangco 4, Nayve 3, Flores 2

Quarterscores: 24-17; 36-40; 64-61; 87-74

Third Game

Mapua 93 – Serrano 15, Gonzales 14, Garcia 12, Lugo 11, Bonifacio 11, Victoria 10, Nocum 5, Bunag 4, Aguirre 4, Gamboa 3, Salenga 2, Jabel 2, Nieles 0, Dela Cruz 0

AU 67 – Salado 23, Alcoriza 14, Espiritu 7, Sunga 6, Concepcion 3, Bayla 3, Arana 4, Sablan 3, Talampas 3, Segura 2, Sacramento 0, De Guzman 0

Quarterscores: 19-15; 42-33; 69-52; 93-67