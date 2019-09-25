PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Letran’s Jerrick Balanza and St. Benilde’s Yankie Haruna engage in a rebound battle.
JUN MENDOZA
Lions clinch semis spot
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - September 25, 2019 - 12:00am

Rap Stags for 27th straight win from last season

Games tomorrow (Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan)

2 p.m. – Perpetual vs San Beda

4 p.m. – Mapua vs Jose Rizal

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda had the answers to everything San Sebastian threw its way and hammered out a 91-76 victory to secure its 14th straight NCAA Final Four appearance at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan yesterday.

James Canlas piled up a game-high 20 points on seven-of-10 clip as the Lions snared their 13th straight win in the 95th season and 27th overall counting last year’s 14.

More importantly, it kept the Mendiola-based school’s tradition of making the Final Four since it started its dynastic run in 2006.

The win also pushed San Beda six wins away from sweeping the double-round elimination and nine from a season sweep.

The last team to sweep its way to the title was the San Beda team coached by Frankie Lim nine years ago.

San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez, however, stressed they are more focused on finishing in the top two and clinching the twice-to-beat advantage.

“We’re not thinking of it right now,” said Fernandez.

Canlas was five-of-five from the field including three-of-three from beyond the arc and two-of-two from the foul line before missing shots in the second half.

The 21-year-old, second-year marketing student, however, wants to evolve like his backcourt partner Evan Nelle, who had 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

“I just want to improve on my point guard skills like Evan, who is a juggernaut,” said Canlas, who spiked his strong scoring game with five dimes.

The Stags fell to 7-5 (win-loss).

San Beda led by as many as 17 points, 35-18, early in the second quarter but San Sebastian fought back and cut its deficit to a single-digit several times.

Each time the Stags did, the Lions responded with runs of their own.

Letran outgunned St. Benilde in the fourth quarter as it hacked out an 87-74 win that firmed up their grip of the No. 2 spot with a 9-4 card.

The Blazers meanwhile, slipped to a share of fifth with the resurgent Mapua Cardinals (6-6), who stamped their class on the Arellano Chiefs, 93-67.

The scores:

First Game

San Beda 91 – Canlas 20, Tankoua 18, Oftana 15, Soberano 14, Nelle 11, Doliguez 10, Bahio 2, Cuntapay 1, Abuda 0, Alfaro 0, Carino 0

San Sebastian 76 – Ilagan 16, Bulanadi 14, Calahat 12, Sumoda 9, Capobres 8, Calma 7, Desoyo 4, Cosari 3, Altamirano 3, Villapando 0, Isidro 0, Loristo 0

Quarterscores: 30-17; 51-43; 71-62; 91-76

Second Game

Letran 87 – Ular 20, Yu 19, Batiller 13, Muyang 10, Balanza 8, Ambohot 6, Caralipio 5, Olivario 4, Mina 2, Balagasay 0, Reyson 0, Javillonar 0

St. Benilde 74 – Haruna 19, Gutang 9, Dixon 7, Carlos 6, Leutcheu 6, Naboa 6, Young 6, Belgica 6, Sangco 4, Nayve 3, Flores 2

Quarterscores: 24-17; 36-40; 64-61; 87-74

Third Game

Mapua 93 – Serrano 15, Gonzales 14, Garcia 12, Lugo 11, Bonifacio 11, Victoria 10, Nocum 5, Bunag 4, Aguirre 4, Gamboa 3, Salenga 2, Jabel 2, Nieles 0, Dela Cruz 0

AU 67 – Salado 23, Alcoriza 14, Espiritu 7, Sunga 6, Concepcion 3, Bayla 3, Arana 4, Sablan 3, Talampas 3, Segura 2, Sacramento 0, De Guzman 0

Quarterscores: 19-15; 42-33; 69-52; 93-67

NCAA FINAL FOUR APPEARANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SEA Games no ‘slam dunk’
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
As he came on board as Gilas Pilipinas head coach in the Southeast Asian Games, Barangay Ginebra’s Tim Cone cautioned...
Sports
UP finds its groove; DLSU gets a spark of life
By Rick Olivares | 19 hours ago
La Salle badly needed this win to keep their Final Four aspirations alive.
Sports
PBA tackles critical issues
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The PBA Board of Governors will convene for its regular monthly meeting on Thursday with a loaded agenda to include critical...
Sports
Taiwanese seeks redemption vs PGTA aces
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Taiwan’s No. 6 Song Mengyu sets out for the second Philippine Golf Tour Asia event at home.
Sports
Last hurrah for Krizziah?
By Joaquin Henson | September 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Krizziah Tabora-Macatula never expected to top the national qualifiers for the chance to represent the country in the World Cup of Bowling at the 40-lane alleys of the Jakabaring Sports Center, Palembang, on Nov....
Sports
Latest
4 hours ago
SMB faces Phoenix to launch Gov Cup bid
By Olmin Leyba | 4 hours ago
The hunt for the final jewel to that coveted Triple Crown begins tonight for San Miguel Beer as the Beermen debuts in the...
Sports
4 hours ago
Romero: It’s overall crown or bust for host team
4 hours ago
It’s all or nothing for the Philippines when it plays host to the 30th Southeast Asian Games in December.
Sports
4 hours ago
Generika off to hot start in PSL Invitational
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Generika-Ayala kicked off its campaign in style, scoring a 25-19, 25-23, 25-17 romp of Marinerang Pilipina in the Philippine...
Sports
4 hours ago
Taiwanese eyes redemption vs PGTA aces
4 hours ago
Taiwan’s No. 6 Song Mengyu sets out for the second Philippine Golf Tour Asia event at home not only to erase the stigma...
Sports
Senate Oks PSC, GAB budgets
By Paolo Romero | September 25, 2019 - 12:00am
The Senate finance subcommittee approved the proposed Philippine Sports Commission and the Games and Amusement Board budgets for 2020, with the PSC given P207-million and GAB P140-million allocations.
4 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with