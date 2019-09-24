PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Taiwanese seeks redemption vs PGTA aces
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2019 - 4:59pm

MANILA, Philippines – Taiwan’s No. 6 Song Mengyu sets out for the second Philippine Golf Tour Asia event at home not only to erase the stigma of a previous meltdown but also avert another unsettling setback for the hosts when the Nan Pao TPGA (PGA of Taiwan) Open is fired off Thursday in Tainan City.

Mengyu squandered a big lead in the final round of the Daan TPGA Open and lost by two to Wisut Artjanawat of Thailand in the first-ever PGT Asia event held overseas in Taichung City last May.

But Mengyu and the rest of the 85-player strong local contingent, including five others in the Top 12 of the current TPGA Order of Merit rankings, are making sure not to play gracious hosts for the PGTA bets this week as they try to cash in on their local knowledge of the tree-lined, hazard-laden layout and redeem themselves.

But the PGTA aces are also coming into the $100,000 championship sponsored by ICTSI brimming with confidence, including Artjanawat along with 15 other Thais, among them Namchok Tantipokhakul, who is also gunning for a second leg win in the third season of the region’s emerging circuit after ruling the kickoff leg at Luisita last April.

Backing Mengyu are No. 7 Xie Donghong, ninth-ranked Yu Yuchen, No. 10 Lin Wenke, and 11th ranked Wang Congjie and No. 12 Huang Wei, who tied for fifth and seventh, respectively, in Daan Open.

The Thais actually dominated the previous PGTA event with six finishing among the Top 12 with the Philippines’ perennial regional rivals all geared up for another strong outing behind the likes of Ratchapol Jantavara, Tawit Polthai, Panuwat Muenlek and Sutijet Kooratapisan.

Filipinos Jay Bayron and Tony Lascuña also try to get into the mix with a strong start with the former out to improve on his tied for 27th finish the first time out and the latter upbeat of his chances after pulling out at the last-minute in Daan Open due to hand injury.

Other PGTA campaigners tipped to contend for the top $17,500 purse in the event backed by PLDT Enterprise, Meralco, BDO and PGT Asia official apparel Pin High are Aussie David Gleeson, winner of the Luisita leg last year, Lindsay Renolds of Canada, Japanese Keisuke Takahashi, Korean Shin Seung Woo and Luke Trocado of South Africa.

Meanwhile, Luisita will host the next PGTA stop on October 16-19 for the Central Azucarera de Tarlac Open which James Ryan Lam won last year for his first career victory while Summit Point will host the ICTSI World 18 Challenge on October 23-26 event where Joenard Rates is the defending champion.

