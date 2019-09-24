PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The Angels marked their return from a weeklong stint in Taiwan with a lopsided 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 victory over the Red Spikers last Sunday
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Angels seek No. 6, payback vs Perlas 6
(Philstar.com) - September 24, 2019 - 3:46pm

Games Wednesday
2 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs BaliPure
4 p.m. – Chef’s Classics vs Motolite
6 p.m. – BanKo-Perlas vs PetroGazz

MANILA, Philippines – PetroGazz tries to extend its streak to six and get back at first round tormentor BanKo Perlas while Motolite hopes to rebound from a stinging setback as it faces Chef's Classics in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Wednesday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Choco Mucho also seeks to build some momentum from a scary victory that ended a long slump as it tangles with struggling BaliPure in another busy day in the second round elims of the season-ending conference organized by Sports Vision.

The Angels marked their return from a weeklong stint in Taiwan with a lopsided 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 victory over the Red Spikers last Sunday as they wrested solo second at 6-2 with an eye for another win against the Perlas Spikers, who have gone win-loss-win-loss in their last four games for a 6-4 card.

Gametime is at 6 p.m. with Jonah Sabete, Paneng Mercado and Cherry Nuñag of PetroGazz bracing for a fierce duel with the likes of Nicole Tiamzon, Dzi Gervacio, Joy Doromal and veteran Sue Roces of BanKo-Perlas, which trounced the former in four last August 11.

Kathy Bersola, the league’s leading blocker, is also expected to come in top form after sustaining a minor injury that hampered her stint in the Perlas Spikers’ shutout loss to the surging Air Force Jet Spikers last Sunday.

Motolite, meanwhile, is tipped to duplicate its three-set romp over Chef’s Classics in their 4 p.m. match although the young Red Spikers have shown tremendous improvement and toughness in their last few games, thus making them a threat to a team reeling from a straight-set defeat to Air Force last week.

After finally breaking a five-set jinx with a victory over Chef’s Classics last week, Choco Mucho hopes to pick up another win against BaliPure in their 2 p.m. clash and keep its flickering semis hopes alive in the tournament backed by Mikasa, Asics and KFC.

At seventh with a 3-6 slate, the Flying Titans need to pile up victories and hope the other contenders to stumble in a bid to force at least a playoff for the last Final Four slot.

But BaliPure, toting a 2-9 card, is also going all out in its own attempt to keep its slim semis chances, guaranteeing a furious battle right in the other of another explosive triple-bill.

PETROGAZZ PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UP finds its groove; DLSU gets a spark of life
By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
La Salle badly needed this win to keep their Final Four aspirations alive.
Sports
Ateneo deflates NU; UST gets stronger
By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Ateneo remained unbeaten at 5-0 after running roughshod over National University, 71-50, last Sunday at the Ynares Center...
Sports
Canelo on back burner as Golovkin readies for Derevyanchenko title clash
9 hours ago
Gennady Golovkin is focused instead on launching a new middleweight world title run when he takes on Sergiy Derevyanchenko...
Sports
Ex-NBA player Emmett killed in Dallas shooting
9 hours ago
Former NBA player Andre Emmett, who had continued his pro career in the fledgling Big3 league, was shot and killed on Monday...
Sports
Asia needs more Romeos, Castros
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Seoul SK Knights’ American-Korean guard Tony Akins, also known as Chon Tae Poong, said yesterday Asian basketball needs...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Taiwanese seeks redemption vs PGTA aces
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Taiwan’s No. 6 Song Mengyu sets out for the second Philippine Golf Tour Asia event at home.
Sports
2 hours ago
Angels seek No. 6, payback vs Perlas 6
2 hours ago
PetroGazz tries to extend its streak to six and get back at first round tormentor BanKo Perlas while Motolite hopes to rebound...
Sports
2 hours ago
Lions overcome Stags for 14th straight NCAA semis berth
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
San Beda had all the answers to everything San Sebastian threw at its way and hammered out a 91-76 victory to secure its 14th...
Sports
9 hours ago
Messi wins FIFA Player of the Year plum as Ronaldo skips ceremony
9 hours ago
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award as beaten rival Cristiano Ronaldo stayed away from the star-studded...
Sports
9 hours ago
Kingston retains WWE title in Manila
By Anthony Olivares | 9 hours ago
Kofi Kingston survived a devastating barrage of kicks by challenger Daniel Bryan to retain his WWE Smackdown title belt to...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with