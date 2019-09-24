Angels seek No. 6, payback vs Perlas 6

Games Wednesday

2 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs BaliPure

4 p.m. – Chef’s Classics vs Motolite

6 p.m. – BanKo-Perlas vs PetroGazz

MANILA, Philippines – PetroGazz tries to extend its streak to six and get back at first round tormentor BanKo Perlas while Motolite hopes to rebound from a stinging setback as it faces Chef's Classics in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Wednesday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Choco Mucho also seeks to build some momentum from a scary victory that ended a long slump as it tangles with struggling BaliPure in another busy day in the second round elims of the season-ending conference organized by Sports Vision.

The Angels marked their return from a weeklong stint in Taiwan with a lopsided 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 victory over the Red Spikers last Sunday as they wrested solo second at 6-2 with an eye for another win against the Perlas Spikers, who have gone win-loss-win-loss in their last four games for a 6-4 card.

Gametime is at 6 p.m. with Jonah Sabete, Paneng Mercado and Cherry Nuñag of PetroGazz bracing for a fierce duel with the likes of Nicole Tiamzon, Dzi Gervacio, Joy Doromal and veteran Sue Roces of BanKo-Perlas, which trounced the former in four last August 11.

Kathy Bersola, the league’s leading blocker, is also expected to come in top form after sustaining a minor injury that hampered her stint in the Perlas Spikers’ shutout loss to the surging Air Force Jet Spikers last Sunday.

Motolite, meanwhile, is tipped to duplicate its three-set romp over Chef’s Classics in their 4 p.m. match although the young Red Spikers have shown tremendous improvement and toughness in their last few games, thus making them a threat to a team reeling from a straight-set defeat to Air Force last week.

After finally breaking a five-set jinx with a victory over Chef’s Classics last week, Choco Mucho hopes to pick up another win against BaliPure in their 2 p.m. clash and keep its flickering semis hopes alive in the tournament backed by Mikasa, Asics and KFC.

At seventh with a 3-6 slate, the Flying Titans need to pile up victories and hope the other contenders to stumble in a bid to force at least a playoff for the last Final Four slot.

But BaliPure, toting a 2-9 card, is also going all out in its own attempt to keep its slim semis chances, guaranteeing a furious battle right in the other of another explosive triple-bill.