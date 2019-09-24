Lions overcome Stags for 14th straight NCAA semis berth

MANILA, Philippines – San Beda had all the answers to everything San Sebastian threw at its way and hammered out a 91-76 victory to secure its 14th straight Final Four appearance in the 95th NCAA basketball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

James Canlas toyed with a “perfect game” before eventually finishing with a game-high 20 points on seven-of-10 clip as the Lions snared their 13th straight win this season and 27th overall counting last year’s 14.

More importantly, it kept the Mendiola-based school’s tradition of making the Final Four since it started its dynastic run in 2006.

The win also pushed San Beda six wins closer to sweeping the double-round elimination and nine from a title sweep.

Interestingly, the last team to sweep its way to the title was also a San Beda team coached by Frankie Lim nine years back.

San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez, however, stressed they are more focused on finishing in the top two and clinching the twice-to-beat advantage.

“We’re not thinking of it right now,” said Fernandez.

Canlas was five-of-five from the field, including three-of-three from beyond the arc and two-of-two from the foul line after the first half before the law of averages caught up with him in the second half and missed three shots.

The 21-year-old, second-year Marketing student, however, wants to evolve like his backcourt partner Evan Nelle, who had 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

“I just want to improve on my point guard skills like Evan, who is a juggernaut,” said Canlas, who spiked his strong scoring game with five dimes.

The Stags fell to 7-5 (win-loss).

San Beda led by as much as 17 points, 35-18, early in the second quarter but San Sebastian fought back and cut its deficit to a single-digit several times.

Each time the Stags did, the Lions just responded with runs of their own anchored on Canlas, Nelle and Calvin Oftana, who scattered 18 points.

The scores:

San Beda 91 – Canlas 20, Tankoua 18, Oftana 15, Soberano 14, Nelle 11, Doliguez 10, Bahio 2, Cuntapay 1, Abuda 0, Alfaro 0, Carino 0

San Sebastian 76 – Ilagan 16, Bulanadi 14, Calahat 12, Sumoda 9, Capobres 8, Calma 7, Desoyo 4, Cosari 3, Altamirano 3, Villapando 0, Isidro 0, Loristo 0

Quarterscores: 30-17; 51-43; 71-62; 91-76