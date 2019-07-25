Perasol confident UP can 'go all the way' after Taiwan championship

MANILA, Philippines — The Fighting Maroons fell short in UAAP Season 81, after a Cinderella run to the Finals ended with a bridesmaid finish against Ateneo.

But after a breakthrough championship in the Buddha's Light International Association Cup in Taiwan, UP head coach Bo Perasol thinks it's just the boost they need in time for Season 82.

"The takeaways from those wins [in Taiwan] were that we can come back. We can win it all the way if we keep our heads into it," Perasol said.

"We have what it takes to win it, to win the championship. Yan ang narealize nila," he added.

The UP Fighting Maroons head into the upcoming UAAP Season beefed up with recruits like Kobe Paras, Ricci Rivero and Jaybie Mantilla.

Though they will miss Paul Desiderio who had already used up his playing years, stalwarts like the Gomez de Liano brothers, Jun Manzo and Bright Akhuetie will still all be contributing for the Maroons.

Despite his talented lineup, Perasol knows it's not going to be a walk in the park.

"It's not going to be easy, playing together with alpha males," Perasol joked.

"Mahirap but for as long as they understand that we will struggle through this, we can go through this," he said.