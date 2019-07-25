Chris Paul pens farewell to Houston

MANILA, Philippines — After playing two seasons with the Houston Rockets, Chris Paul has said his goodbyes.

Taking to Instagram, the All-Star guard penned his gratitude to the city.

"So thankful to the city of Houston for all your generosity and kindness toward my family and me these past few years," Paul wrote.

Paul is heading to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder after being included in a trade that reunited former Thunder teammates Russell Westbrook and James Harden in Houston.

He expressed his excitement about playing for his new team in the post as well.

"I'm excited to be joining @okcthunder next season and for this new opportunity to compete alongside my Thunder teammates," he said.

"I started my NBA career playing in Oklahoma City with the New Orleans Hornets and I look forward to returning!" he added.

Paul had allegedly requested a trade from Houston after a falling out with Rockets teammate Harden.