Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather have been trading some words since Wednesday after a lengthy Instagram post by Mayweather
Facebook/Manny Pacquiao
Pacquiao takes jab at Mayweather anew, repeats rematch challenge
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2019 - 8:52am

MANILA, Philippines — It seems like Manny Pacquiao isn't quite done responding to the lengthy Instagram post from Floyd Mayweather yesterday about him and the Filipino boxer.

After posting his initial reaction on his Twitter account yesterday, he once again called out the American boxer on Facebook Wednesday night.

Pacquiao posted a photo of him landing a punch on Mayweather during their blockbuster bout in 2015 with an accompanying caption that teased a possible rematch.

"Excuse me Floyd, your name has not been on any of my PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) contracts," Pacquiao wrote.

"But if you would like to be on the next one, I will have one drawn up and sent to you," he added.

The two fighters have been trading jabs since yesterday, with a seemingly unprompted post from Mayweather wanting to detach his name from the Filipino fighter.

Talks about another clash between the pair have long been part of discussions whenever one or the other is mentioned.

Will this word war result in a Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch? Time can only tell.

Check out Mayweather's lengthy Instagram post and Pacquiao's intial reaction on twitter below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own. For years, all you heard was that " Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao". But what's funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American "fan base" either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch. My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano's record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

