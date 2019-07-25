Pacquiao takes jab at Mayweather anew, repeats rematch challenge

MANILA, Philippines — It seems like Manny Pacquiao isn't quite done responding to the lengthy Instagram post from Floyd Mayweather yesterday about him and the Filipino boxer.

After posting his initial reaction on his Twitter account yesterday, he once again called out the American boxer on Facebook Wednesday night.

Pacquiao posted a photo of him landing a punch on Mayweather during their blockbuster bout in 2015 with an accompanying caption that teased a possible rematch.

"Excuse me Floyd, your name has not been on any of my PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) contracts," Pacquiao wrote.

"But if you would like to be on the next one, I will have one drawn up and sent to you," he added.

The two fighters have been trading jabs since yesterday, with a seemingly unprompted post from Mayweather wanting to detach his name from the Filipino fighter.

Talks about another clash between the pair have long been part of discussions whenever one or the other is mentioned.

Will this word war result in a Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch? Time can only tell.

Check out Mayweather's lengthy Instagram post and Pacquiao's intial reaction on twitter below.