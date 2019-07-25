NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
NorthPort’s Garvo Lanete fakes off San Miguel Beer defender Marcio Lassiter.
Jun Mendoza
Katropa salvage semis berth
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - July 25, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Top-seeded TNT KaTropa dug deep before brushing off pesky No. 8 Alaska Milk, 104-93, to book a projected semifinal spot in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup last night at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Outworked and outplayed most of the way, the KaTropa turned it up and matched the Aces’ efforts in the final stretch to restore order in the knockout quarterfinal match and rally to the victory that set them up for an explosive Final Four date with defending champion Barangay Ginebra.

Terrence Jones dished out 37 points, 22 rebounds and nine assists, making the most damage in the third and fourth periods as TNT’s fought back from a 15-point disadvantage to finish off the Aces, who were looking to complete a two-game reversal coming off their 108-72 reversal last Sunday.

“The momentum from last game was on Alaska’s side so it was hard for us. But we stayed on and stayed composed even though we were trailing, and didn’t give up,” said TNT coach Bong Ravena. “We played harder than we did in the last game, especially on defense, and it paid off.”

Troy Rosario (20), Jayson Castro (17), Don Trollano (14) and RR Pogoy (12) helped Jones out offensively in the clincher versus the Aces, who were led by Simon Enciso’s 24 and Diamon Simpson’s 19.

What lower-ranked Alaska failed to do, No. 7 San Miguel succeeded earlier as the Beermen threw a wrench to No. 2 NorthPort’s plan with a 90-88 squeaker in their quarterfinal rubbermatch.

The Beermen, who wound up a lowly seventh after the elims with 5-6 mark, needed to beat NorthPort (9-2) twice to advance, and they did just that, asserting themselves with a  98-84 win in Game One then following it up with the two-point clincher for a trip to the best-of-five semis.

Chris McCullough and Arwind Santos made the big shots down the stretch of the do-or-die encounter as SMB fought back from a four-point deficit and sealed its Final Four entry with an 8-2 windup.

“We’re so lucky to get back to the semifinals because we’re really struggling since the start of the conference and ended up No. 7 at the end of the eliminations (with a twice-to-win disadvantage). But experience helped us a lot especially in the stretch,” said SMB coach Leo Austria, whose wards will face either Blackwater or Rain or Shine in the semis.

NorthPort, which enjoyed its highest seeding ever in the playoffs, put San Miguel on the ropes as it took an 86-82 spread going to the last 1:51 after wiping out a 16-point deficit. But Santos hit a booming trey followed by his go-ahead layup on transition to swing the lead back to SMB before Robert Bolick brought the upperhand back to NorthPort with a looping bank shot.

McCullough put the Beermen on the driver’s seat again before Mo Tautuaa flubbed his three-point attempt, resulting in a defensive rebound by the SMB import who was sent to the stripe. He made the front end for a two-point cushion with 11.2 seconds after which Chris Ross made sure Bolick didn’t get a good look as he shot from beyond the arc.

“We got all the breaks especially in the last three possessions. We’re able to catch up from four points down and their (NorthPort’s) shots, especially the shot of Tautuaa didn’t go in,” said Austria.

PBA COMMISSIONER’S CUP TNT KATROPA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao hits back after Mayweather post, poses rematch challenge
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Tweeting on his official account, Pacquiao called out the American boxer.
Sports
Bayless says Pacquiao, Thurman left all in ring
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Referee Kenny Bayless said yesterday the super WBA welterweight title bout between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman here last...
Sports
Buboy Fernandez suspects broken rib
By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
The left hook that Manny Pacquiao whacked on Keith Thurman’s liver in the 10th round broke the previously unbeaten American’s...
Sports
Mayweather: Pacquiao's 'legacy and career has been built off its association with my name'
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Taking to his personal Instagram account, the undefeated boxer penned a lengthy post accompanied by a photo of him landing...
Sports
Board Man meets PacMan: Kawhi Leonard shares photo op with Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas
By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
The reigning NBA Finals MVP was spotted watching Pacquiao's clash with Keith Thurman in the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday...
Sports
Latest
5 hours ago
When to retire up to Manny
By Joaquin Henson | 5 hours ago
Boxing trainer Marvin Somodio said yesterday when to retire is entirely up to newly-crowned super WBA welterweight champion...
Sports
5 hours ago
Saso tops stroke play
By Dante Navarro | 5 hours ago
Yuka Saso stayed on course for a dream US Girls’ Junior crown with another brilliant performance at SentryWorld, churning...
Sports
5 hours ago
Ikeda dominates with bogey-free 63, leads by five
By Dante Navarro | 5 hours ago
Chihiro Ikeda kept the momentum of her strong windup at Pradera Verde and sizzled in hot, soft conditions in Baguio City yesterday,...
Sports
5 hours ago
Galedo, Standard Insurance riders shine
5 hours ago
John Mark Lexer Galedo stayed on the men’s elite throne, Nichol Pareja drew the spotlight in men’s under-23 and...
Sports
Phl tankers set three national marks
By Joey Villar | July 25, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippine swimming team continued to make significant strides in its Southeast Asian Games preparation as Remedy Alexis Rule, Luke Gebbie and James Deiparine set three more national records in the 18th FINA...
5 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with