Katropa salvage semis berth

MANILA, Philippines — Top-seeded TNT KaTropa dug deep before brushing off pesky No. 8 Alaska Milk, 104-93, to book a projected semifinal spot in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup last night at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Outworked and outplayed most of the way, the KaTropa turned it up and matched the Aces’ efforts in the final stretch to restore order in the knockout quarterfinal match and rally to the victory that set them up for an explosive Final Four date with defending champion Barangay Ginebra.

Terrence Jones dished out 37 points, 22 rebounds and nine assists, making the most damage in the third and fourth periods as TNT’s fought back from a 15-point disadvantage to finish off the Aces, who were looking to complete a two-game reversal coming off their 108-72 reversal last Sunday.

“The momentum from last game was on Alaska’s side so it was hard for us. But we stayed on and stayed composed even though we were trailing, and didn’t give up,” said TNT coach Bong Ravena. “We played harder than we did in the last game, especially on defense, and it paid off.”

Troy Rosario (20), Jayson Castro (17), Don Trollano (14) and RR Pogoy (12) helped Jones out offensively in the clincher versus the Aces, who were led by Simon Enciso’s 24 and Diamon Simpson’s 19.

What lower-ranked Alaska failed to do, No. 7 San Miguel succeeded earlier as the Beermen threw a wrench to No. 2 NorthPort’s plan with a 90-88 squeaker in their quarterfinal rubbermatch.

The Beermen, who wound up a lowly seventh after the elims with 5-6 mark, needed to beat NorthPort (9-2) twice to advance, and they did just that, asserting themselves with a 98-84 win in Game One then following it up with the two-point clincher for a trip to the best-of-five semis.

Chris McCullough and Arwind Santos made the big shots down the stretch of the do-or-die encounter as SMB fought back from a four-point deficit and sealed its Final Four entry with an 8-2 windup.

“We’re so lucky to get back to the semifinals because we’re really struggling since the start of the conference and ended up No. 7 at the end of the eliminations (with a twice-to-win disadvantage). But experience helped us a lot especially in the stretch,” said SMB coach Leo Austria, whose wards will face either Blackwater or Rain or Shine in the semis.

NorthPort, which enjoyed its highest seeding ever in the playoffs, put San Miguel on the ropes as it took an 86-82 spread going to the last 1:51 after wiping out a 16-point deficit. But Santos hit a booming trey followed by his go-ahead layup on transition to swing the lead back to SMB before Robert Bolick brought the upperhand back to NorthPort with a looping bank shot.

McCullough put the Beermen on the driver’s seat again before Mo Tautuaa flubbed his three-point attempt, resulting in a defensive rebound by the SMB import who was sent to the stripe. He made the front end for a two-point cushion with 11.2 seconds after which Chris Ross made sure Bolick didn’t get a good look as he shot from beyond the arc.

“We got all the breaks especially in the last three possessions. We’re able to catch up from four points down and their (NorthPort’s) shots, especially the shot of Tautuaa didn’t go in,” said Austria.