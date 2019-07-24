FIBA releases official World Cup song 'Champion'

MANILA, Philippines — FIBA has released the 2019 FIBA World Cup official song with barely a month to go before the tournament kicks off in China.

Entitled 'Champion', the song features Jason Derulo and Chinese singer Tia Ray.

Because China is hosting the tournament this year, about half of the song's lyrics are in Chinese.

Gilas Pilipinas will be one of the squads competing in basketball's biggest stage.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup is set to begin on August 31 and will end on September 15.

Give the official FIBA World Cup song a listen here.