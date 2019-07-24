One-armed women's soccer player shares tender moment with one-armed fan

MANILA, Philippines — National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) player Carson Pickett shared a tender moment with a two-year-old fan in Orlando on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).
Pickett was photographed interacting with two-year-old Orlando Pride fan Joseph Tidd during Orlando's game against Sky Blue FC.
Staying up late this weekend was worth it when you get to cheer on @carson.pickett ! ?? I love fist bumping her.???? If you can't tell she makes me smile, double chin and all! . . . Swipe ?? to see how big my smile gets after I fist bumped her. I couldn't stop giggling! ???? Carson is such a great role model.
Pickett and Tidd, who were both born without left forearms, were captured bumping elbows in a now viral photo.
The 25-year-old soccer player talked about the encounter with Tidd in an interview with USA Today.
"Literally within five minutes of me meeting him, we had an instant bond," Pickett told USA Today Sports.
"I didn't expect him to connect the way he did. Even though we both have the same arm, it was amazing to me that it felt like he realized why we were bonded," she said.
Pickett and Tidd had first met back in April this year where they also shared some heartwarming interactions.
Yesterday we had the chance to spend some time with the beautiful and talented @carson.pickett who plays professional soccer for @orlpride in the @nwsl. Carson is part of our @lucky_fin_project family as she is missing her left hand. We have been following Carson since she was playing for @reignfc same city who also drafted our buddy @shaquem_griffin. She was traded to Orlando in Dec, we have been dying to meet her. Thank you to @fox35amy and the Orlando Pride for setting this up. We had the chance to talk with Carson and her parents. Long enough to see the strong spirit she has and the example she portrays on and off the field. What makes Carson different is not her arm but her desire to be the best. Her Dad said to me that one thing that was never allowed in the home were the words "I cant". Carson is an amazingly beautiful woman who stands as a shining example for our children. We will be going to many more Pride games and look forward to seeing Carson do a throw-in. I dare someone to give her a penalty for not getting the ball behind her head. The whole stadium and the Tidd family loves this girl and I would not want to be them. We'll share some more videos of the meet up soon, but this video of hide and seek with their arms is too funny. Such a sweet moment between 2 amazing people.
