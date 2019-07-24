One-armed women's soccer player shares tender moment with one-armed fan

MANILA, Philippines — National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) player Carson Pickett shared a tender moment with a two-year-old fan in Orlando on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Pickett was photographed interacting with two-year-old Orlando Pride fan Joseph Tidd during Orlando's game against Sky Blue FC.

Pickett and Tidd, who were both born without left forearms, were captured bumping elbows in a now viral photo.

The 25-year-old soccer player talked about the encounter with Tidd in an interview with USA Today.

"Literally within five minutes of me meeting him, we had an instant bond," Pickett told USA Today Sports.

"I didn't expect him to connect the way he did. Even though we both have the same arm, it was amazing to me that it felt like he realized why we were bonded," she said.

Pickett and Tidd had first met back in April this year where they also shared some heartwarming interactions.