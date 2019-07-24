Board Man meets PacMan: Kawhi Leonard shares photo op with Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas

MANILA, Philippines — The usually stoic Kawhi Leonard was all smiles when he met Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas last weekend.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP was spotted watching Pacquiao's clash with Keith Thurman in the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Leonard then paid a visit to the WBA (Super) Welterweight Champion after the fight.

Pacquiao's official twitter account posted the photo of the pair on Wednesday.

Leonard was one of sports' biggest names who had caught the action live in the arena.

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce and former Cavaliers coach Ty Lue were some of Leonard's fellow NBA personalities who were present during last Saturday's (Sunday) fight.