LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: Floyd Mayweather Jr. stands in the ring before a WBA welterweight title fight between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao won in a split decision.
ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Mayweather: Pacquiao's 'legacy and career has been built off its association with my name'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2019 - 9:10am

MANILA, Philippines — Floyd Mayweather Jr. has said his take following talks of a possible rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own. For years, all you heard was that " Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao". But what's funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American "fan base" either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch. My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano's record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!

"I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it," Mayweather said.

"This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own," he added.

The American boxer continues in his post saying that he had 'won so easily' in their record-breaking bout and that 'so-called boxing experts and critics' are making every excuse in the world for him to give the Filipino legend a rematch.

"Y'all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano's record and hate that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated," Mayweather said.

"Ultimately, I will have the last laugh," he added.

Mayweather had been present in Pacquiao's last two fights in Las Vegas against Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman.

