Mayweather: Pacquiao's 'legacy and career has been built off its association with my name'

MANILA, Philippines — Floyd Mayweather Jr. has said his take following talks of a possible rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

Taking to his personal Instagram account, the undefeated boxer penned a lengthy post accompanied by a photo of him landing a hit on Pacquiao's face during their 2015 bout.

"I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it," Mayweather said.

"This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own," he added.

The American boxer continues in his post saying that he had 'won so easily' in their record-breaking bout and that 'so-called boxing experts and critics' are making every excuse in the world for him to give the Filipino legend a rematch.

"Y'all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano's record and hate that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated," Mayweather said.

"Ultimately, I will have the last laugh," he added.

Mayweather had been present in Pacquiao's last two fights in Las Vegas against Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman.