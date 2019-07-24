Zion Williamson signs multi-year deal with Jordan brand

MANILA, Philippines — New Orleans Pelican Zion Williamson has signed a multi-year deal with Nike's Jordan brand, the company announced on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

According to Forbes' Adam Zagoria, the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft inked a 7-year deal worth $75 million with the brand.

Zion’s sneaker deal is 7 years, $75-million, one source says. https://t.co/bddwtHaHHm — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) July 23, 2019

The deal comes despite Nike being in hot water earlier this year when Williamson blew out his Nike shoe during a game against Duke rival University of North Carolina and even caused him to suffer an injury.

Williamson announced his signing via Instagram with a video.

"Let's Dance #Jumpman," Williamson wrote.

In a statement published on Nike's website, the former Duke standout expressed his excitement to work with the brand.

"Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today... I really can't express how happy and excited I am for this journey," he said.

Williamson's fellow rookie Rui Hachimura has also signed with the brand this summer.