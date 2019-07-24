NEW ON NETFLIX
Manny Pacquiao had hinted that he’s done for the rest of the year, and that the earliest he may climb back the ring is either in February or March.
‘Manny Pacquiao can’t afford long layoff’
Abac Cordero (The Philippine Star) - July 24, 2019 - 12:00am

LOS ANGELES – Filipino head trainer Buboy Fernandez does not favor a long layoff for newly crowned WBA “super” welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao.

Fernandez, a childhood friend of the iconic Filipino boxer, said he will not stand in the way if Pacquiao is eventually offered to fight sooner than later.

Pacquiao had hinted that he’s done for the rest of the year, and that the earliest he may climb back the ring is either in February or March.

But Fernandez said Pacquiao himself had told him a fight in December remains a possibility – depending on what’s brought to the table.

“Siya mismo ang nagsabi mag ready lang for December. Wala naman siya injury (He has no injury),” Fernandez said two days after Pacquiao’s smashing win over Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand.

Fernandez said at his age, Pacquiao cannot afford a layoff longer than six months. Ring rust, he said, may set in. 

“Kapag long layoff, babagal na naman. Simula na naman (We start from scratch),” said Fernandez.

The newly elected vice mayor of Polangui town in Bicol mentioned the names of Danny Garcia and Mikee Garcia as possible opponents.

Or even Amir Khan.

“Ano makukuha natin kay (What do we get from) (Errol) Spence?” said Fernandez, who handled most of the training for the Thurman fight.

Fernandez said the key to beating Thurman was Pacquiao hurting and flooring the previously undefeated boxer in the opening round.

“That was the plan. We wanted to make Thurman feel Manny’s punch early. That took him out of his rhythm,” said Fernandez.

Thurman, however, got back into the contest beginning in the sixth round, and had something going.

“Second wind,” said Fernandez.

“We got hit. Thurman is a strong and thinking fighter. He found a way to land his shots – his left hook and his right straight,” he said.

Fernandez said he got concerned when he noticed Pacquiao kept dropping his hands in defense. From his corner, he kept telling Pacquiao to keep his defense up.

“Sinisigawan ko siya itaas ang kamay,” said Fernandez.

Then Pacquiao went to the body, and connected with a crunching shot to the right side of the body. 

That pushed Thurman back to the wall.

“I really thought he was going down from that shot,” said Fernandez.

