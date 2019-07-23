NEW ON NETFLIX
Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao (C) celebrates after beating US boxer Keith Thurman during their WBA super world welterweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao won a 12 round split decision.
John Gurzinski/AFP
Buboy Fernandez feared Thurman would get decision over Pacquiao
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2019 - 3:38pm

LOS ANGELES – Buboy Fernandez revealed getting anxious while waiting for the official result of Manny Pacquiao’s 12-round battle with Keith Thurman, which ended in a split decision.

“Matagal ang decision (The announcement of the decision took too long),” Fernandez told a couple of Filipino scribes the night after Pacquiao dethroned Thurman in a slugfest in Las Vegas to crown himself the new WBA “super” welterweight king.

And when famed ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. mentioned Thurman winning in the first judge’s scorecard, Pacquiao’s head trainer braced for the worst. 

“Alam na natin kung sino talo pag tinawag ang pangalan (We already know which fighter loses in a split decision once the names are called,” Fernandez said.

He added he already expected Thurman to run away with the win. 

“Sabi ko ‘yari na, panalo na 'to,’” Fernandez continued, already.

So when Pacquiao was finally declared the winner and the new WBA “super” welterweight champion, Fernandez heaved a huge sigh of relief.

The Filipino icon won in two judges’ scorecards, 115-112, while Thurman got the nod of judge, 114-113. Many observers think the gap should have been wider.

Pacquiao had been on the wrong end of controversial decisions, particularly in 2012 during his first with Timothy Bradley and against Jeff Horn in 2017.

Against Thurman, who went down in the first round but gave a good account of himself for the rest of the bout, Pacquiao deservedly got the win.

Fernandez, for his part, was just relieved to have averted a disaster.

“Nangyari naman yung gusto naming mangyari (What we wanted to happen in the ring, happened),” said Fernandez, pleased with his ward’s vintage performance.

