LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: Manny Pacquiao (L) battles with Keith Thurman during their WBA welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao won the fight by split decision.
STEVE MARCUS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Pacquiao retirement on Roach's mind anew
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2019 - 2:20pm

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Roach might again suggest retirement to Manny Pacquiao after seeing the Filipino star in a tough battle against Keith Thurman in Las Vegas Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

While Pacquiao seized Thurman's WBA "super" welterweight title by winning a split decision, he went through the defending champion's heavy offense.

The sight worried Roach, Pacquiao's longtime cornerman, who is known for his bluntness.

"Manny, he fought a great fight last night. He took a little too many hits, and maybe a little bit too much punishment," he told Filipino reporters at the MGM Grand Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Saturday's bout was Pacquiao's toughest in a while, as Thurman seldom backed off and, like Pacquiao, did not hesitate to pull the trigger whenever he had the opportunity.

Thurman was so aggressive that he landed 192 power shots on Pacquiao — which, according to CompuBox, is the most landed on Pacquiao in 43 of his fights that it tracked.

Roach said Pacquiao complained of blurry vision at the post-fight presser, either caused by allergy to Vaseline — the lubricant applied to the face to prevent cuts — or something else.

"That's the first thing we're gonna find out, what's causing that problem and go from there," he added.

The last time Roach publicly said he wants Pacquiao to consider retirement was after the Jeff Horn fight in 2017. 

It reportedly did not sit well with Pacquiao, who ended up axing Roach and letting his best friend Buboy Fernandez run his training camp for the Lucas Matthysse bout the following year.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, would still not entertain talks of quiting the sport, saying he can "still give a good fight and entertain the fans."

He is eyeing to return either February or March next year.

For Roach, the thought that the Thurman fight could end up as Pacquiao's last is not impossible.

"Maybe it's over," Roach said. "It would be very difficult. But I'm always honest with Manny."

"Because the last thing I want to happen is for him to get hurt."

