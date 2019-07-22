NEW ON NETFLIX
Kobe Paras averaged 19.6 points in five games during the Buddha's Light International Association (BLIA) Cup in Taiwan.
Keith Magcaling
Kobe Paras named MVP in Taiwan tourney
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2019 - 11:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Paras has yet to make his UAAP debut for the UP Fighting Maroons, but he's already making waves after being hailed MVP in the 2019 Buddha's Light International Association (BLIA) Cup in Taiwan.

Paras averaged 19.6 points per game in the tournament, including a 37-point performance in the championship game against Chien Hsin University.

The second-generation Fighting Maroon also had some highlight reel-worthy dunks in the contest.

Paras and the Fighting Maroons swept their way to the title in the Taiwan tourney, going undefeated in five games.

He was also named to the All-BLIA Cup team with teammate and reigning UAAP MVP Bright Akhuetie.

Paras is set to make his UAAP debut for the Fighting Maroons this Season 82.

