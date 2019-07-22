NEW ON NETFLIX
The Nike Kyrie 5 will be released in five different colorways inspired by the TV show Spongebob Squarepants
Nike
Nike to release Spongebob SquarePants sneakers
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2019 - 10:17am

MANILA, Philippines — Nike and Kyrie Irving are teaming up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Spongebob SquarePants" with new sneakers.

Irving's latest signature Nike Kyrie 5 sneaker will be released in five Spongebob SquarePants-inspired colorways.

The colorways were first announced by Irving's agency, Roc Nation Sports on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Announcing a brand new, special collaboration between @kyrieirving x @spongebob ????????????

A post shared by Roc Nation Sports (@rocnationsports) on

Two of the five colorways will drop in the US on August 10.

A pair of the sneakers are expected to cost $130 (Roughly Php 6,700).

This isn't the first time that the Kyrie 5 received a TV show-inspired treatment, earlier this year Nike released a colorway of the sneaker inspired by 90s hit TV show "Friends".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BAIT Inc. (@baitme) on

