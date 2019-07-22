Nike to release Spongebob SquarePants sneakers

MANILA, Philippines — Nike and Kyrie Irving are teaming up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Spongebob SquarePants" with new sneakers.

Irving's latest signature Nike Kyrie 5 sneaker will be released in five Spongebob SquarePants-inspired colorways.

The colorways were first announced by Irving's agency, Roc Nation Sports on Instagram.

Two of the five colorways will drop in the US on August 10.

A pair of the sneakers are expected to cost $130 (Roughly Php 6,700).

This isn't the first time that the Kyrie 5 received a TV show-inspired treatment, earlier this year Nike released a colorway of the sneaker inspired by 90s hit TV show "Friends".