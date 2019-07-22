NEW ON NETFLIX
Manny Pacquiao threw more punches during the 12-round contest with Keith Thurman, and won despite the fact that he landed less.
Pacquiao busier, connects with the biggest shot
Abac Cordero (The Philippine Star) - July 22, 2019 - 12:00am

LAS VEGAS – The busier fighter won in the eyes of the judges Saturday evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Manny Pacquiao threw more punches during the 12-round contest with Keith Thurman, and won despite the fact that he landed less.

According to Compubox, an electronic counting system used in the fight game, Pacquiao threw a grand total of 686 punches and landed 195 of them.

Thurman, taller and heavier inside the ring, only threw 571 punches but landed 210, which was 15 more than Pacquiao’s.

But it was the one punch that mattered most – the one that sent Thurman down on the canvas late in the opening round.

“I wish I could have given more. But the rounds flew by and the judges saw it their way and Manny Pacquiao is now the new champion,” he said.

Thurman also failed to capitalize on his two-inch reach advantage. He barely used his jab against Pacquiao.

Compubox counted a total of 346 jabs for Pacquiao, who connected 82 times. 

Thurman, for his size, only threw 128 jabs and connected only 18 times.

Thurman also landed more power punches, 192 to 113. But Pacquiao never went down.

Looking at these numbers, Thurman felt that he could have done better. 

“There were some adjustments that I could have made but didn’t make,” Thurman said.

“I fell short on the numbers game,” he added.

