51 breeders pace LBC stagfest

MANILA, Philippines — Fifty-one gamefowl breeders set the pace through the first two days of battle in the Luzon Breeders Cup (LBC) 9-Stag Derby, with a new set of 100 participants to plunge into action today in the third round of the elims at the Pasay City Cockpit.

Among those with two points are Ruben Vargas, Sonny Bello, Rommel Manalo , Eboy Mutuc, Rocky Ilagan, Cris and Paolo Mercado, Harold Ramos, Rafael Pabuna, Jasper Villamanto, Charles Tan, Robert del Rosario, Eric dela Rosa, Jerald Picazo, Honey Yu, Rep. Pol Dy, Alan Siaco, John Liao, Pet Policarpio, Jon Lasco, Oting Rubite and Jeffrey and Alwyn Sy.

All qualifiers will have their 3-Stag semifinals Friday in this event backed by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000.

LBC’s elimination and semifinal rounds will be held in various venues in Luzon (July and August) and will culminate with the grand finals at PCC on Aug. 30.