Thurman downplays bloody nose

LAS VEGAS – Keith Thurman felt no need to push the panic button the moment Manny Pacquiao caught him with a booming right hook that bloodied his nose in the fifth round of their showdown here Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Thurman, who lost to Pacquiao via split decision, said he’s used to having a bloody nose in sparring.

“It wasn’t that bad,” the now former WBA “super” welterweight champion said at the post-fight conference.

“He just hit me at the right spot and it created a leakage. At the end of the day I have my nose bleeding in sparring a bit,” added Thurman.

That right hook by Pacquiao was so powerful that it almost sent Thurman’s mouthguard flying. It was among the highlights of Pacquiao’s offensive onslaught, which included a first-round knockdown of Thurman and having the previously unbeaten fighting for dear life after a body shot in the 10th round.

Thurman insists the nose injury is nothing new and serious.

“He just placed it right on the button and reactivated something that I went through in training camp,” added Thurman, who showed remarkable resilience in going the distance against Pacquiao.

He likewise claimed his performance in the later rounds likewise hardly had anything to do with blood gushing from his nose.

“It didn't bother me. I just focused and just tried to put pressure on him, land some counters,” Thurman continued.

“I just had to deal with it.”