Keith Thurman (L) takes a punch from Manny Pacquiao during their WBA welterweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Steve Marcus/Getty Images/AFP
IN PHOTOS: Heart-stopping moments during Pacquiao-Thurman fight
(Philstar.com) - July 21, 2019 - 5:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The 10-year age gap between Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao and American boxer Keith Thurman did not seem to manifest as the two showed off a good heart-stopping match on Sunday (Manila time).

Eight-division World Champion Pacquiao, 40, defeated Thurman, 30, for the WBA "super" welterweight division at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Filipino icon won by a split decision.

According to the punch stats, Pacquiao threw 57 punches per round against Thurman’s 48.

Here are some captured moments during the thrilling Pacquiao-Thurman bout:

— Rosette Adel

KEITH THURMAN LAS VEGAS MANNY PACQUIAO PACQUIAO-THURMAN
Philstar
