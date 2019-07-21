IN PHOTOS: Heart-stopping moments during Pacquiao-Thurman fight

MANILA, Philippines — The 10-year age gap between Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao and American boxer Keith Thurman did not seem to manifest as the two showed off a good heart-stopping match on Sunday (Manila time).

Eight-division World Champion Pacquiao, 40, defeated Thurman, 30, for the WBA "super" welterweight division at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Filipino icon won by a split decision.

According to the punch stats, Pacquiao threw 57 punches per round against Thurman’s 48.

Here are some captured moments during the thrilling Pacquiao-Thurman bout:

Keith Thurman (L) takes a punch from Manny Pacquiao during their WBA welterweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Steve Marcus/Getty Images/AFP Manny Pacquiao (R) takes a punch from Keith Thurman during their WBA welterweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Steve Marcus/Getty Images/AFP Keith Thurman (R) lands a punch on Manny Pacquiao during their WBA welterweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Steve Marcus/Getty Images/AFP Keith Thurman (L) hits Manny Pacquiao in the 12th round of their WBA welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao (R) punches US boxer Keith Thurman during their WBA super world welterweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. AFP/John Gurzinski Manny Pacquiao (L) throws a left at Keith Thurman in the eighth round of their WBA welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP Manny Pacquiao (R) hits Keith Thurman with a left in the 12th round of their WBA welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP < >

— Rosette Adel