LAS VEGAS - JULY 20: Manny Pacquiao punches at Keith Thurman during the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View and PBC on Fox Fight Night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Stewart Cook/Fox Sports/PictureGroup
'Manny Pacquiao beat me': Keith Thurman lauds Pacman after defeat
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2019 - 3:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Keith Thurman may have been racking up the trash talk leading up to his fight with Manny Pacquiao.

But when the Filipino boxer outdid him in the ring, the American was more than classy in accepting defeat.

Thurman took to Twitter shortly after the bout and congratulated Pacquiao on the win.

"I've always said I'm not afraid to let my 0 go, if you can beat me -- beat me. @MannyPacquiao beat me tonight," Thurman wrote.

"Hats off to the Senator on a great performance," he added.

Even directly after the result was announced, Thurman graciously accepted defeat and admitted that Pacquiao had the momentum early.

"I knew it was too close. He got the knockdown so he had momentum in round one," he said.

Thurman now has one defeat in his career, sporting a 29-1-0 record.

