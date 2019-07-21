NEW ON NETFLIX
LAS VEGAS - JULY 20: Manny Pacquiao celebrates after fighting Keith Thurman during the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View and PBC on Fox Fight Night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Stewart Cook/Fox Sports/PictureGroup
Sports stars come out to watch #PacquiaoThurman
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2019 - 2:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — It's easy to draw a crowd into the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas whenever Manny Pacquiao has a fight and his showdown with American Keith Thurman was no different.

Among the 14,000-strong sellout crowd were high profile sports personalities.

Just like his fight against Adrien Broner, retired boxer Floyd Mayweather caught the fight ringside and exited the venue as soon as the bout had finished.

Reigning NBA Finals MVP and newly-minted Los Angeles Clipper Kawhi Leonard was spotted at the venue.

Former Cavaliers coach Ty Lue also caught the action live in the arena.

Boston Celtics' Paul Pierce, whom Pacquiao had met in back in 2011, also watched the fight live.

World Cup champion and former US Women's National Soccer Team goalkeeper Hope Solo was also among the spectators.

Meanwhile, Celtics' Enes Kanter did not catch the action live but tweeted congratulations to the Filipino boxer.

