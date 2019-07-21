Sports stars come out to watch #PacquiaoThurman

MANILA, Philippines — It's easy to draw a crowd into the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas whenever Manny Pacquiao has a fight and his showdown with American Keith Thurman was no different.

Among the 14,000-strong sellout crowd were high profile sports personalities.

Just like his fight against Adrien Broner, retired boxer Floyd Mayweather caught the fight ringside and exited the venue as soon as the bout had finished.

.@FloydMayweather just by the press row. He's seated ringside in front of the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard. #PacquiaoThurman — Dino Maragay (@dino_mars) July 21, 2019

Reigning NBA Finals MVP and newly-minted Los Angeles Clipper Kawhi Leonard was spotted at the venue.

Former Cavaliers coach Ty Lue also caught the action live in the arena.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Ty Lue watching the fights. #PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/AkbhTSR19L — Dino Maragay (@dino_mars) July 21, 2019

Boston Celtics' Paul Pierce, whom Pacquiao had met in back in 2011, also watched the fight live.

Paul Pierce in the house for #PacquiaoThurman ???? pic.twitter.com/RBSFVSLDaH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2019

World Cup champion and former US Women's National Soccer Team goalkeeper Hope Solo was also among the spectators.

#PacquiaoThurman is tonight, it’s an honor to see the fight live. These are the closest odds I’ve seen for a boxing match, help me out, who do you have, #Pacquiao or #Thurman? — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) July 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Celtics' Enes Kanter did not catch the action live but tweeted congratulations to the Filipino boxer.