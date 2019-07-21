NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
JULY 20: Manny Pacquiao fights Keith Thurman during the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View and PBC on Fox Fight Night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Stewart Cook/Fox Sports/PictureGroup
Humbled Thurman classy after Pacquiao fight
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2019 - 2:03pm

LAS VEGAS – Keith Thurman had run his mouth throughout the promotion of his WBA welterweight title fight with Manny Pacquiao.

Thurman’s trash talk might have even gotten under Pacquiao’s skin.

But after their action-filled 12-round title bout at the MGM Grand that ended up with a Pacquiao split-decision win Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), Thurman finally flipped the script and — in professional wrestling jargon — turned face.

READ: Thurman repeats banter; Pacquiao takes it in stride

He praised Pacquiao atop the ring afterward, even addressing the Filipino icon as “senator.”

"Pacquiao is truly great, legendary," said Thurman. “I want to thank the fans for coming out. This was a beautiful night of boxing.”

The previously unbeaten fighter hit the canvas in the first round after receiving a right straight to face by Pacquiao. Despite losing the first five founds, Thurman picked himself up and gave Pacquiao trouble for the rest of their match with solid right hands and counter one-twos.

READ: Pacquiao outpoints tough Thurman, wins split decision

But Thurman’s effort wasn’t enough, and the fighter from Clearwater, Florida accepted his loss like a man.

“I wish I had a little bit more output to go toe to toe. I felt like he was getting a little bit tired, but he did have experience in the ring. My conditioning and my output was just behind Manny Pacquiao’s,” he said.

He had previously vowed to put Pacquiao to retirement, mocked his opponent’s arms, and even threatened to “crucify” him.

But all the pre-fight tirades have now ended, and Thurman had nothing but kind words.

“You get blessings and lessons. Tonight was a blessing and a lesson. Thank you everybody, and thank you Manny Pacquiao,” said Thurman.

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Live Updates: Pacquiao vs Thurman
At 40-years old, Manny Pacquiao hopes once again to prove that he still has a lot left in the tank.
18 hours ago
Sports
Another Pinoy scores stoppage in Pacquiao-Thurman undercard
By Dino Maragay | 9 hours ago
Flyweight Genesis Libranza overwhelmed American Carlos Maldonado with several shots in the closing seconds of the fourth round...
Sports
Pinoy boxer Dato stops foe in Pacquiao-Thurman undercard
By Dino Maragay | 9 hours ago
Filipino flyweight John Leo Dato knocked out Mexico's Juan Antonio Lopez in the fifth round in the undercard of the Manny...
Sports
Where was Pacquiao’s belt?
By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
Something was missing up on stage Friday during the official weigh-in for Saturday’s big event between Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
‘Professor’ Pacquiao eyes KO vs Thurman
By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao plans to teach WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman a painful lesson when the two face off in Las Vegas...
Sports
Latest
4 hours ago
Filipino boxer Inson falls to Russian foe in Pacquiao-Thurman undercard
By Dino Maragay | 4 hours ago
Inson, who fell to 18-3 (12 KOs), was a last-minute replacement to John Molina Jr., who was out due to injury.
Sports
5 hours ago
Plant outclasses Lee to retain IBF crown
5 hours ago
Plant, 27, dominated Lee from the opening bell at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, wrapping up victory after sending his opponent...
Sports
15 hours ago
Pacquiao sons see KO win
By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
Jinkee Pacquiao kept her cards close to her chest and declined to make any prediction for Saturday’s title fight.
Sports
15 hours ago
Right hook could lead to Thurman’s undoing
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao demonstrated how Keith Thurman could be vulnerable to a right hook and said it may be the weapon to break the...
Sports
15 hours ago
Pacquiao to Thurman: Prepare for class
By Dino Maragay | 15 hours ago
It will be “Exam Day” for Keith Thurman.
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with