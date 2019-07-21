Humbled Thurman classy after Pacquiao fight

LAS VEGAS – Keith Thurman had run his mouth throughout the promotion of his WBA welterweight title fight with Manny Pacquiao.

Thurman’s trash talk might have even gotten under Pacquiao’s skin.

But after their action-filled 12-round title bout at the MGM Grand that ended up with a Pacquiao split-decision win Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), Thurman finally flipped the script and — in professional wrestling jargon — turned face.

He praised Pacquiao atop the ring afterward, even addressing the Filipino icon as “senator.”

"Pacquiao is truly great, legendary," said Thurman. “I want to thank the fans for coming out. This was a beautiful night of boxing.”

The previously unbeaten fighter hit the canvas in the first round after receiving a right straight to face by Pacquiao. Despite losing the first five founds, Thurman picked himself up and gave Pacquiao trouble for the rest of their match with solid right hands and counter one-twos.

But Thurman’s effort wasn’t enough, and the fighter from Clearwater, Florida accepted his loss like a man.

“I wish I had a little bit more output to go toe to toe. I felt like he was getting a little bit tired, but he did have experience in the ring. My conditioning and my output was just behind Manny Pacquiao’s,” he said.

He had previously vowed to put Pacquiao to retirement, mocked his opponent’s arms, and even threatened to “crucify” him.

But all the pre-fight tirades have now ended, and Thurman had nothing but kind words.

“You get blessings and lessons. Tonight was a blessing and a lesson. Thank you everybody, and thank you Manny Pacquiao,” said Thurman.