Mayweather shows up at Pacquiao-Thurman bout

LAS VEGAS - Floyd Mayweather expectedly attended the Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

He made his entrance during the last undercard fight, featuring Omar Figueroa Jr. and Yordenis Ugas.

Surrounded by an entourage of bodyguards, Mayweather made his way to the ring and exchanged pleasantries with the Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard before taking his seat ringside.

The retired boxing star was also ringside during Pacquiao's fights with Jessie Vargas in 2016 and Adrien Broner just last January.