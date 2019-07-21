Filipino boxer Inson falls to Russian foe in Pacquiao-Thurman undercard

LAS VEGAS – Davao City-based John Inson lost to Russia’s Sergey Lipinets via a second-round technical knockout in their welterweight fight in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here Sunday (Saturday, Manila time).

A huge counter left hook by Lipinets sent Inson down and out 57 seconds into the second canto.

Inson, who fell to 18-3 (12 KOs), was a last-minute replacement to John Molina Jr., who was out due to injury.

With Inson’s loss, Filipino undercard fighters went two-of-three. Earlier, Leo Dato and Genisis Libranza posted impressive knockout victories over Juan Antonio Lopez and Carlos Maldonado, respectively.