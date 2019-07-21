NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
LAS VEGAS - JULY 20: Sergey Lipinets celebrates his victory over Jayar Inson during the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View and PBC on Fox Fight Night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Stewart Cook/Fox Sports/PictureGroup
Filipino boxer Inson falls to Russian foe in Pacquiao-Thurman undercard
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2019 - 10:47am

LAS VEGAS – Davao City-based John Inson lost to Russia’s Sergey Lipinets via a second-round technical knockout in their welterweight fight in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here Sunday (Saturday, Manila time).

A huge counter left hook by Lipinets sent Inson down and out 57 seconds into the second canto.

Inson, who fell to 18-3 (12 KOs), was a last-minute replacement to John Molina Jr., who was out due to injury.

With Inson’s loss, Filipino undercard fighters went two-of-three. Earlier, Leo Dato and Genisis Libranza posted impressive knockout victories over Juan Antonio Lopez and Carlos Maldonado, respectively.

BOXING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Another Pinoy scores stoppage in Pacquiao-Thurman undercard
By Dino Maragay | 6 hours ago
Flyweight Genesis Libranza overwhelmed American Carlos Maldonado with several shots in the closing seconds of the fourth round...
Sports
Pinoy boxer Dato stops foe in Pacquiao-Thurman undercard
By Dino Maragay | 6 hours ago
Filipino flyweight John Leo Dato knocked out Mexico's Juan Antonio Lopez in the fifth round in the undercard of the Manny...
Sports
Where was Pacquiao’s belt?
By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
Something was missing up on stage Friday during the official weigh-in for Saturday’s big event between Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
Pacquiao sons see KO win
By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
Jinkee Pacquiao kept her cards close to her chest and declined to make any prediction for Saturday’s title fight.
Sports
Roach keeping a close eye on first round
By Dino Maragay | 20 hours ago
Freddie Roach, Pacquiao’s longtime cornerman, said the winner of the fight could be determined as early the first ...
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
Plant outclasses Lee to retain IBF crown
2 hours ago
Plant, 27, dominated Lee from the opening bell at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, wrapping up victory after sending his opponent...
Sports
12 hours ago
Right hook could lead to Thurman’s undoing
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao demonstrated how Keith Thurman could be vulnerable to a right hook and said it may be the weapon to break the...
Sports
12 hours ago
Pacquiao to Thurman: Prepare for class
By Dino Maragay | 12 hours ago
It will be “Exam Day” for Keith Thurman.
Sports
12 hours ago
E-Painters, Gin Kings close in on Final Four
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Rey Nambatac drilled in a booming trey with 2.3 seconds left as Rain or Shine snatched victory from the jaws of defeat via...
Sports
12 hours ago
HD Spikers blow past Realtors
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Cignal added to the piling woes of slumping Sta. Lucia following an easy 25-8, 25-16, 25-22 sweep to get back on track in...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with