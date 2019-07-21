NEW ON NETFLIX
Another Pinoy scores stoppage in Pacquiao-Thurman undercard
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2019 - 6:02am

LAS VEGAS – Filipino boxers continue to shine in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

This time, it was flyweight Genisis Libranza’s turn.

Libranza overwhelmed American Carlos Maldonado with several shots while fighting at close quarters in the closing seconds of the fourth round, forcing the referee to stop the bout. 

The Davao City-based fighter was thus awarded with a technical knockout win and improved his record to 19-1 (with 10 knockouts). Maldonado fell to 11-4 (7 KOs).

Earlier, flyweight John Leo Dato knocked out Mexico's Juan Antonio Lopez in the fifth round as Philippine boxing went off to a bright start in the card.

Another Filipino pug, welterweight Jayar Inson, will see action in the card. He will take on Russian Sergey Lipinets.

