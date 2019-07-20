Mighty Sports clinch Jones Cup title after routing Chinese Taipei Blue

MANILA, Philippines — Mighty Sports-Go For Gold have reclaimed the William Jones Cup title after blasting home team Chinese Taipei Blue, 97-74, in Taiwan.

With their 7-0 record, Mighty is ensured of the title regardless of the result of their final game.

Despite losing Renaldo Balkman to an injured nose late in the third quarter, the Philippine squad was able to hold on for the win.

Mighty started a bit slow and lagged behind Chinese Taipei in the opening minutes of the match.

But once Balkman, McKenzie Moore and Jeremiah Gray got it going, the Filipino squad didn't look back.

Chinese Taipei Blue had a run of their own in the second quarter that cut the lead to four, 26-30.

But Mighty Sports answered back with a scorching 20-1 run of their own to effectively blow the game away.

Moore also exited the game early after receiving two technical fouls. He finished with 10 points.

While Balkman led the way for Mighty in scoring with 21 points.