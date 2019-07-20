NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Renaldo Balkman finished with 21 points in Mighty Sports-Go For Gold's rout of Chinese Taipei Blue in Taiwan on Saturday
Twitter/Paolo del Rosario
Mighty Sports clinch Jones Cup title after routing Chinese Taipei Blue
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2019 - 8:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Mighty Sports-Go For Gold have reclaimed the William Jones Cup title after blasting home team Chinese Taipei Blue, 97-74, in Taiwan.

With their 7-0 record, Mighty is ensured of the title regardless of the result of their final game.

Despite losing Renaldo Balkman to an injured nose late in the third quarter, the Philippine squad was able to hold on for the win.

Mighty started a bit slow and lagged behind Chinese Taipei in the opening minutes of the match.

But once Balkman, McKenzie Moore and Jeremiah Gray got it going, the Filipino squad didn't look back.

Chinese Taipei Blue had a run of their own in the second quarter that cut the lead to four, 26-30.

But Mighty Sports answered back with a scorching 20-1 run of their own to effectively blow the game away. 

Moore also exited the game early after receiving two technical fouls. He finished with 10 points.

While Balkman led the way for Mighty in scoring with 21 points.

BASKETBALL JONES CUP MIGHTY SPORTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Morales, Barrera pick Pacquiao over Thurman
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Two of Manny Pacquiao’s greatest former rivals are siding with the Filipino icon in his welterweight title fight with...
Sports
Roach keeping a close eye on first round
By Dino Maragay | 6 hours ago
Freddie Roach, Pacquiao’s longtime cornerman, said the winner of the fight could be determined as early the first ...
Sports
Raring to go, Pacquiao and Thurman make weight
By Dino Maragay | 16 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman successfully made the welterweight limit of 147 pounds, overcoming the final hurdle leading...
Sports
June Mar Fajardo gets Player of the Week nod from scribes
8 hours ago
The five-time MVP submitted big numbers in the Beermen’s back-to-back wins for the period July 8-14 that assured the...
Sports
Pressure’s on Thurman, not Manny
By Joaquin Henson | 22 hours ago
Take it from boxing guru Sean Gibbons who’s been involved in the fight game as a matchmaker, promoter and boxer for...
Sports
Latest
4 hours ago
UP outlasts Vanguard University, barges into BLIA Cup Finals
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Despite trailing by double-digits at the end of the first half, the Fighting Maroons were able to claw back into the game...
Sports
4 hours ago
Cignal whips hapless Sta. Lucia
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Alohi Robins Hardy led the way for Cignal with 10 points and eight excellent sets.
Sports
8 hours ago
Pacquiao holds ground vs Thurman in long staredown
By Dino Maragay | 8 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao usually doesn’t do well in pre-fight staredowns, but he might have outdone himself when he faced off...
Sports
11 hours ago
Pacquiao ready in case Thurman comes heavy, says Buboy
By Dino Maragay | 11 hours ago
Keith Thurman can put on as much weight as he can on fight day, and it won’t be a concern for Manny Pacquiao.
Sports
13 hours ago
Live Updates: Pacquiao vs Thurman
By PhilstarLIVE | 13 hours ago
At 40-years old, Manny Pacquiao hopes once again to prove that he still has a lot left in the tank.
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with