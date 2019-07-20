NEW ON NETFLIX
Live Updates: Pacquiao vs Thurman
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2019 - 9:00am

LAS VEGAS — Manny Pacquiao is set to face the undefeated Keith Thurman in his latest boxing challenge for the WBA "super" welterweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here.

At 40-years old, Pacquiao hopes once again to prove that he still has a lot left in the tank.

A lot has been exchanged between the two fighters before they step into the ring.

From trash-talking to betting on themselves, this fight does not fall short on entertainment.

Will the fighting senator again turn back time with a win over the much younger Thurman?

