Live Updates: Pacquiao vs Thurman

LAS VEGAS — Manny Pacquiao is set to face the undefeated Keith Thurman in his latest boxing challenge for the WBA "super" welterweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here.

At 40-years old, Pacquiao hopes once again to prove that he still has a lot left in the tank.

A lot has been exchanged between the two fighters before they step into the ring.

From trash-talking to betting on themselves, this fight does not fall short on entertainment.

Will the fighting senator again turn back time with a win over the much younger Thurman?