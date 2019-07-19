Mighty Sports continues dominance in Jones Cup after routing Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines — Mighty Sports-Go for Gold continued their onslaught in the 2019 William Jones Cup after dealing Indonesia a 94-66 beating in Taiwan on Friday.

It was pretty much a runaway game for the Filipino squad who notched their sixth win in a row.

The Indonesian side didn't really get any offensive momentum on their end to make it a close fight.

Eugene Phelps and Renaldo Balkman paced the squad with 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Mighty is atop the standings with a 6-0 record and will look to sweep their way to the title with two games remaining.