Renaldo Balkman and the rest of Mighty Sports-Go for Gold routed the Indonesian side, 94-66 to improve to 6-0 in the 2019 William Jones Cup in Taiwan on Friday.
Twitter/Paolo del Rosario
Mighty Sports continues dominance in Jones Cup after routing Indonesia
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2019 - 5:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Mighty Sports-Go for Gold continued their onslaught in the 2019 William Jones Cup after dealing Indonesia a 94-66 beating in Taiwan on Friday.

It was pretty much a runaway game for the Filipino squad who notched their sixth win in a row.

The Indonesian side didn't really get any offensive momentum on their end to make it a close fight.

Eugene Phelps and Renaldo Balkman paced the squad with 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Mighty is atop the standings with a 6-0 record and will look to sweep their way to the title with two games remaining.

