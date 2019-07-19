NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao
MP Promotions/Wendell Rupert
Battle-ready Pacquiao finally ditches gym work
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2019 - 4:49pm

LAS VEGAS — Manny Pacquiao on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) finally heeded his training team’s call and stayed away from the track oval and the gym to just rest.

Instead of running at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas track in the morning and working out at the nearby Bones Adams Gym, Pacquiao opted to just skip rope at his Skyloft Suite here at the MGM Grand. This was welcome news for his trainers, who, wary of a burnout, had been trying to hold him back in training.

The Filipino icon is all set for the official weigh-in Friday afternoon (Saturday morning, Manila time) for his mammoth showdown with fellow WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman.

He spent the afternoon granting interviews to broadcast media, then hosted a Bible study in the evening.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao will try to unify his WBA “regular” welterweight title against the “super” championship of Thurman, a fighter 10 years his junior.

He and his team are confident that they’ve left no stone unturned during a rigorous two-month training camp. They are turning to speed, footwork and — perhaps the most significant of all — experience against the unbeaten Thurman.

“Thurman is ten years younger than Manny and Manny is the one who has been more active. This will be Manny’s third world title fight in 12 months! The pressure is all on Thurman to perform,” Freddie Roach said in a press release sent by longtime Pacquiao publicist Fred Sternburg.

“I think he will make a show of it early and come after Manny. That’s when reality will set in,” he added. 

Roach said Thurman has two choices against Pacquiao: run and survive, or engage and face his downfall.

“Does he run away from an old man like Adrien Broner, or get pushed around the ring by an old man, like Lucas Matthysse?” the bespectacled trainer said.

Pacquiao knocked Lucas Matthysse out last year in Kuala Lumpur — his first stoppage win in over a decade — then dominated Adrien Broner just this January. Matthysse chose to stay in front of Pacquiao while Broner tried hard not get knocked out.

The Filipino star, for his part, prefers that Thurman stays true to his word and trade blows with him right from the opening bell.

“If he goes toe-to-toe with me that will be lovely. It will make it a shorter fight,” said Pacquiao.

FREDDIE ROACH KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Keith Thurman will exploit this key Manny Pacquiao disadvantage
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Keith Thurman is confident he will be able to hit and hurt even a fast Manny Pacquiao when they lock horns in their WBA welterweight...
Sports
Morales, Barrera pick Pacquiao over Thurman
By Dino Maragay | 9 hours ago
Two of Manny Pacquiao’s greatest former rivals are siding with the Filipino icon in his welterweight title fight with...
Sports
Pacquiao battling age, hungry Thurman in title showdown
8 hours ago
The 40-year-old Filipino icon clashes with Thurman at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in what is arguably his most challenging...
Sports
UP veteran Jun Manzo keeps teamwork in focus ahead of UAAP 82
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
"Kung anong ibibigay ni Coach Bo na role sakin tatanggapin ko naman. Ang importante lang kasi dito na makuha yung goal namin...
Sports
Maroons complete sweep, Lady Bulldogs falter in BLIA Cup campaign
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
The Lady Bulldogs will try to salvage a win in their last game against National Taiwan Normal University later today.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Mighty Sports continues dominance in Jones Cup after routing Indonesia
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
It was pretty much a runaway game for the Filipino squad who notched their sixth win in a row.
Sports
2 hours ago
Taiwanese amateur triumphs in rain, sun, wind, playoff
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
When the going got tough, it was an amateur who got going as Taiwanese Yu Chiang Hou delivered key shots on the second playoff...
Sports
3 hours ago
Pacquiao told: 'Father Time' is undefeated
By Dino Maragay | 3 hours ago
Will the Manny Pacquiao of old show up against Keith Thurman two days from now? Or will the 40-year-old Filipino icon finally...
Sports
5 hours ago
Lady Bulldogs end BLIA Cup campaign on high note
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
NU ends their BLIA campaign with a 1-2 record.
Sports
7 hours ago
Pilipinas Ultimate gears up for 2019 Asia Oceanic Ultimate & Guts Championships
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The Philippine squad will be participating in all three divisions of the tournament — men's, women's and mixe...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with