No weight issues, Thurman insists

LAS VEGAS – Keith Thurman has had enough of questions about his weight, stressing that he is good to go for the official weigh-in Friday (Saturday, Manila time) before his big clash with Manny Pacquiao here.

Speaking to ABS-CBN, the reigning WBA “super” welterweight champion shut down talks that he’s had problems managing his weight.

“Never,” said Thurman, who somehow sounded irked by the question. “I told you yesterday my weight is good.”

To prove his point, the 30-year-old fighter lifted his shirt to flaunt his chiseled abs.

“Look at that. We got problems? You think we got problems? Ain’t no problems!” Thurman continued.

ABS-CBN’s Head of Sports, Dino Laurena, posted a short clip of their interview with Thurman.

Thurman and Pacquiao will hit the scales Friday afternoon (Saturday morning, Manila time) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where their 12-round bout will also be staged.

Both fighters are confident of making the welterweight limit of 147 pounds.

Pacquiao’s strength coach, Justin Fortune, is the least interested in Thurman’s conditioning.

“I think he’s pretty good with his weight. I don’t know and I don’t care either,” Fortune told sportswriters.

Pacquiao, for his part, is expected to breeze past the scales. He has never had problems as a welterweight and in fact, can eat as much as he wants.

“His metabolism is ridiculous,” added Fortune.