Maroons complete sweep, Lady Bulldogs falter in BLIA Cup campaign

MANILA, Philippines —The UP Fighting Maroons are through to the semifinals of the Buddha Light International Association (BLIA) Cup after dominating Taiwan squad National Kaohsiung Normal University, 97-67 on Thursday.

They complete a 3-0 sweep of their bracket with convincing wins.

State U is now awaiting results of the other games in their bracket to determine their opponents in the semifinal knockout match.

Meanwhile, the NU Lady Bulldogs fall out of contention after absorbing an 74-89 loss to defending champions Nagoya Gakuin University on Thursday.

They had dropped their opening game to the University of Northern Colorado Bears in overtime, 65-66.

The Lady Bulldogs will try to salvage a win in their last game against National Taiwan Normal University later Friday.