Pacquiao done with gym work, Fortune assures

LAS VEGAS – Justin Fortune, Manny Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning coach, said that the Filipino star would just wait out the remaining days prior to his fight with Keith Thurman here Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

That means only light walking in the morning leading to the bout, instead of the usual morning runs at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas track oval.

“There is no (expletive) gym work. Excuse my French,” Fortune told Filipino sportswriters Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Fortune and the rest of Team Pacquiao have been trying to hold back Pacquiao from going the extra mile in training, wary of a burnout.

Saying he’s “obsessed with training,” Pacquiao usually goes beyond schedule and still sweats it out when he should already be resting, having reached peak form just in time.

Since arriving in Las Vegas for fight week here Monday, Pacquiao has been holding his usual morning run and heading to the nearby Bones Adams Gym for an afternoon workout.

Wednesday should be the last time he sets foot on the gym.

Fortune said he expects Pacquiao to again breeze through the scales during the official weigh-in two days from now.

“His metabolism is ridiculous,” said Fortune. "Pacquiao is really motivated in this fight."