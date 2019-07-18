Azkals grouped with China and Syria in 2022 World Cup, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals will be facing powerhouses as well as familiar foes in Group A of the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.
After a 40-nation draw on Wednesday at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, the Philippines is set to battle it out with China, Syria, Maldives and Guam.
The Philippine squad will need to win the group or land in the four best-placed group runners-up to move forward to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers and qualify to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.
The Azkals see action on September 5 against Syria. It will be a home match for the Philippine booters.
Here's the GAME SCHEDULE for the Azkals:— dan stephen palami (@dscpalami) July 17, 2019
September 5
PHL vs SYR (H)
September 10
Guam vs PHL (A)
October 15
PHL vs CHN (H)
November 14
MLDV vs PHL (A)
Nov 19
SYR vs PHL (A)
Mar26
PHL vs Guam (H)
Jun 4
CHN vs PHL (A)
Jun 9
PHL vs MLDV (H)
