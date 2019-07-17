NEW ON NETFLIX
Jack Danielle Animam and the NU Lady Bulldogs played at pace with the University of Northern Colorado Bears in the Buddha Light International Association (BLIA) Cup in Taiwan on Wednesday.
Facebook/NUWBT
NU Lady Bulldogs fall short of upset against University of Northern Colorado in BLIA Cup debut
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 4:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs gave the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) Bears a run for their money after a narrow 65-66 loss in the Buddha Light International Association (BLIA) Cup in Taiwan on Wednesday.

The Lady Bulldogs outscored UNC, 14-5 in the final quarter of regulation to end regulation in a 60-all deadlock.

UNC, who competed in the US NCAA Division 1 women's basketball tournament back in the 2017-2018 season, needed to eke out the one-point victory in overtime over NU.

NU bucked a slow start where they trailed UNC 14-27 after one quarter of play.

The Lady Bulldogs begin their BLIA Cup campaign with a 0-1 record. 

This is the first time that a Filipino squad is participating in the women's division of the tournament.

