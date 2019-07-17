NU Lady Bulldogs fall short of upset against University of Northern Colorado in BLIA Cup debut

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs gave the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) Bears a run for their money after a narrow 65-66 loss in the Buddha Light International Association (BLIA) Cup in Taiwan on Wednesday.

The Lady Bulldogs outscored UNC, 14-5 in the final quarter of regulation to end regulation in a 60-all deadlock.

UNC, who competed in the US NCAA Division 1 women's basketball tournament back in the 2017-2018 season, needed to eke out the one-point victory in overtime over NU.

NU bucked a slow start where they trailed UNC 14-27 after one quarter of play.

The Lady Bulldogs begin their BLIA Cup campaign with a 0-1 record.

This is the first time that a Filipino squad is participating in the women's division of the tournament.