Stephen Curry and LeBron James were two of the biggest names in sports that took part in the FaceApp age challenge
Instagram
NBA stars join in on FaceApp Age Challenge
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 3:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ever wondered what NBA stars like Stephen Curry and LeBron James will look like 50 years from now?

You don't have to look too far on social media to have a pretty good guess with Curry, James and a couple of other NBA players getting in on the FaceApp age challenge.

The app creates a filter that shows the user what they could look like decades from now and the athetes just couldn't resist joining in on the fun.

Curry and James both posted on their pesonal Instagram accounts, with the former even using a throwback photo from when he was first drafted in the NBA.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Been #dubnation since day 1 ????

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

"Been #dubnation since day 1," Curry wrote on the caption.

Meanwhile, James used the filter on one of his more recent photos. 

"Man I don't care what y'all say I'm taking a "Load Management" game off tonight!," James' post read.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love also took on the challenge.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kevin Popovich ????????????

A post shared by @ kevinlove on

Love poked fun at his photo's uncanny resemblance to San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich.

"Kevin Popovich," Love captioned.

However, Spurs star DeMar DeRozan wasn't exactly on board with the challenge.

Posting on his Instagram story, DeRozan expressed a very NSFW response after getting freaked out about the filter.

