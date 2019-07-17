Thurman to Pacman: It's game over!

LAS VEGAS — Keith Thurman strode into the makeshift stage at the lobby of the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) sporting a black t-shirt with the words “GAMEOVER” printed in the front.

At the back of Thurman’s shirt, the words “CONTINUE? YES NO” are emblazoned, with an emphasis on “NO”.

It is the classic dot-matrix text which players of early video games get presented whenever they fail at any point of a game they’re playing.

Just a few days away from his clash with Manny Pacquiao, Thurman’s confidence remains sky-high, and the unbeaten fighter again emphasized that the Pacquiao era is about to end.

“I ain't changing my motto. It's game over, baby!” the reigning WBA “super” welterweight champion told to the sizable crowd that had assembled to witness the grand arrival ceremony.

A mixture of cheers and jeers met Thurman, who briefly turned his back to reveal what’s written in the rest of his shirt.

“Read the back. Do you wanna continue? The answer is no!” he added. “There is no continuation after this, baby!”

Thurman’s choice of outfit — which he matched with black joggers and a fresh pair of Jordans — was obviously another dig at Pacquiao, who is popularly known as “Pacman” for his ability to gobble up opponents like the beloved 80's video game character.

The 30-year-old fighter out of Clearwater, Florida isn’t toning down on his verbal jabs, confident he can back them up against the 40-year-old Pacquiao.

He flew in from his training base in St. Petersburg, Florida on board a private jet late Monday, and was spotted playing baccarat at the casino here at 4 a.m. Tuesday. He posed for photos with fans after.

On Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Thurman will put his title on the line against Pacquiao — the WBA’s “regular” champion — and promised to give Pacquiao a tougher challenge compared to the Filipino icon’s last two fights.

“I'm the real deal. And Manny Pacquiao, he's gonna feel it,” Thurman continued. “I'm not Adrien Broner, I'm not Lucas Matthysse. I'm undefeated for a reason.”

Before he broke camp in Los Angeles, Pacquiao said he has turned a deaf ear to Thurman’s trash-talk, telling his upcoming foe to keep running his mouth.

Thurman, as expected, never slowed down.

“You wanna make history? You destroy Manny Pacquiao,” he said.