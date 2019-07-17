NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman during the grand arrival ceremony at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).
Philboxing.com/Jhay Otamias
Thurman to Pacman: It's game over!
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 9:53am

LAS VEGAS — Keith Thurman strode into the makeshift stage at the lobby of the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) sporting a black t-shirt with the words “GAMEOVER” printed in the front.

At the back of Thurman’s shirt, the words “CONTINUE? YES NO” are emblazoned, with an emphasis on “NO”.  

It is the classic dot-matrix text which players of early video games get presented whenever they fail at any point of a game they’re playing.

Just a few days away from his clash with Manny Pacquiao, Thurman’s confidence remains sky-high, and the unbeaten fighter again emphasized that the Pacquiao era is about to end.

“I ain't changing my motto. It's game over, baby!” the reigning WBA “super” welterweight champion told to the sizable crowd that had assembled to witness the grand arrival ceremony.

A mixture of cheers and jeers met Thurman, who briefly turned his back to reveal what’s written in the rest of his shirt.

“Read the back. Do you wanna continue? The answer is no!” he added. “There is no continuation after this, baby!”

Thurman’s choice of outfit — which he matched with black joggers and a fresh pair of Jordans — was obviously another dig at Pacquiao, who is popularly known as “Pacman” for his ability to gobble up opponents like the beloved 80's video game character.

The 30-year-old fighter out of Clearwater, Florida isn’t toning down on his verbal jabs, confident he can back them up against the 40-year-old Pacquiao.

He flew in from his training base in St. Petersburg, Florida on board a private jet late Monday, and was spotted playing baccarat at the casino here at 4 a.m. Tuesday. He posed for photos with fans after.

On Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Thurman will put his title on the line against Pacquiao — the WBA’s “regular” champion — and promised to give Pacquiao a tougher challenge compared to the Filipino icon’s last two fights.

“I'm the real deal. And Manny Pacquiao, he's gonna feel it,” Thurman continued. “I'm not Adrien Broner, I'm not Lucas Matthysse. I'm undefeated for a reason.”    

Before he broke camp in Los Angeles, Pacquiao said he has turned a deaf ear to Thurman’s trash-talk, telling his upcoming foe to keep running his mouth.

Thurman, as expected, never slowed down.

“You wanna make history? You destroy Manny Pacquiao,” he said.

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jordan Clarkson in Gilas pool
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Holding on to slim hope that Jordan Clarkson will be allowed to suit up in the end, Gilas Pilipinas coach Yeng Guiao has named...
Sports
KaTropa go for top spot; Bolts fight for survival
By Olmin Leyba | July 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Struggling Meralco fights to stay alive while San Miguel Beer, TNT and Magnolia vie for good positioning in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals today as they wrap up their respective eliminations slates...
Sports
'Broner faster, better than Thurman'
By Dino Maragay | 19 hours ago
Expect a different Manny Pacquiao fight this Saturday (Sunday Manila time) compared to the last time the Filipino icon saw...
Sports
Mighty Sports holds off gritty Korean quintet
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Mighty Sports fended off a strong resistance by South Korea and pulled off an 89-82 decision in a battle of unbeaten teams in the 41st Jones Cup at the Changhua Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan yesterday.
Sports
Stags rip Cardinals apart; Blazers turn back Altas
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
San Sebastian relied on the high-scoring duo of RK Ilagan and Allyn Bulanadi as it routed Mapua, 92-68, yesterday to seize...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Jaybie Mantilla makes rousing debut for UP Fighting Maroons in Taiwan tourney
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The former CESAFI MVP finished with 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench in his State U debut against National Taiwan...
Sports
3 hours ago
Khan claims Pacquiao has agreed Saudi Arabia bout
3 hours ago
A proposed fight between the two fell through in 2017, but Khan says the 40-year-old has given his blessing to a bout in Riyadh,...
Sports
11 hours ago
Roach says Pacquiao will fight smart
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Freddie Roach isn’t worried about Manny Pacquiao losing focus because of Keith Thurman’s trash talking, assuring...
Sports
11 hours ago
American trainer grades Pacquiao: It’s a 10
By Abac Cordero | 11 hours ago
Freddie Roach pulled his own luggage crossing the MGM Grand lobby Monday evening while Manny Pacquiao was hosting dinner for...
Sports
11 hours ago
Power duel up as ICTSI Pradera unwraps
11 hours ago
The Taiwanese seek to conquer and the Thais set out to dominate but the local aces are all geared up to defend their turf...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with