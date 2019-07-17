NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Jordan Clarkson
Jordan Clarkson in Gilas pool
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - July 17, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Holding on to slim hope that Jordan Clarkson will be allowed to suit up in the end, Gilas Pilipinas coach Yeng Guiao has named the Fil-Am NBA player to the 19-man official pool that the Philippines is submitting for the FIBA World Cup hostilities.

“It’s a small possibility, I think we have about five to 10 percent chance (of Clarkson being allowed by the FIBA to play as a local player). But it would be wise to put him in the pool we submit.  If in case that miracle happens, at least we can exercise our right to name him to the Final 12,” said Guiao who submitted his long list to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas last Monday.

The Phl five is hoping to field Clarkson for the Aug. 31-Sept. 15 world meet but he isn’t eligible as a local yet under current FIBA rules, and the SBP is appealing before the world governing body. Clarkson has previously donned the Gilas colors in last year’s Asian Games, averaging 26 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steal per outing.

“We’re still not giving up on the effort to play him as a local but if unsuccessful, we have the option of using him as backup for Andray (Blatche) as our naturalized player,” said Guiao.

The Gilas mentor expressed confidence if ever Clarkson gets the FIBA greenlight, there won’t be problem with his availability.

“He wants to play. He’s the one who indicated he wants to play,” said Guiao. “As for the NBA, they are allowing NBA players in other countries to play in China so why will they disallow Clarkson?” 

Aside from Clarkson, Guiao also listed Fil-foreigners Stanley Pringle and Christian Standhardinger as backups for the naturalized player spot. 

Making up the locals in the World Cup pool are Japeth Aguilar, Raymond Almazan, Mark Barroca, Beau Belga, Poy Erram, June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter, Paul Lee, Gabe Norwood, Roger Pogoy, Kiefer Ravena, Troy Rosario, Matthew Wright, and rookies Robert Bolick and CJ Perez.

Blatche attended his first practice with Gilas last Monday and appeared in okay form.

“I’m satisfied (with Blatche’s showing in practice). He was in the same shape when he arrived during the last window (for the World Cup qualifiers). But this time, we’ll have more time to prepare him. He should be in better shape for the World Cup than he was in the window,” he said. 

“We’re looking forward for him to get even better and sharper and quicker,” he added.

BASKETBALL FIBA WORLD CUP GILAS PILIPINAS JORDAN CLARKSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Broner faster, better than Thurman'
By Dino Maragay | 9 hours ago
Expect a different Manny Pacquiao fight this Saturday (Sunday Manila time) compared to the last time the Filipino icon saw...
Sports
Pacquiao open to 1 more fight this year
By Dino Maragay | 7 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao might go all out in his continuing bid to fight Father Time and do what he hasn’t done in more than a...
Sports
Pacquiao back in Vegas, awaits Thurman showdown
By Dino Maragay | 10 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao returned to the site of his biggest fights, eager to show the result of a rigorous two-month training regimen...
Sports
Standhardinger, Pringle joining WC Gilas pool?
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Gilas head coach Yeng Guiao plans to submit the initial pool of 17 or 18 players to the SBP today and it will likely include...
Sports
Pacquiao heads for oven-hot Vegas
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao heads to Las Vegas Monday afternoon with nothing else to do but stay sharp, focused and hydrated.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Roach says Pacquiao will fight smart
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Freddie Roach isn’t worried about Manny Pacquiao losing focus because of Keith Thurman’s trash talking, assuring...
Sports
1 hour ago
American trainer grades Pacquiao: It’s a 10
By Abac Cordero | 1 hour ago
Freddie Roach pulled his own luggage crossing the MGM Grand lobby Monday evening while Manny Pacquiao was hosting dinner for...
Sports
1 hour ago
Stags rip Cardinals apart; Blazers turn back Altas
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
San Sebastian relied on the high-scoring duo of RK Ilagan and Allyn Bulanadi as it routed Mapua, 92-68, yesterday to seize...
Sports
1 hour ago
Power duel up as ICTSI Pradera unwraps
1 hour ago
The Taiwanese seek to conquer and the Thais set out to dominate but the local aces are all geared up to defend their turf...
Sports
KaTropa go for top spot; Bolts fight for survival
By Olmin Leyba | July 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Struggling Meralco fights to stay alive while San Miguel Beer, TNT and Magnolia vie for good positioning in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals today as they wrap up their respective eliminations slates...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with