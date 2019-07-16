NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao
Abac Cordero
Pacquiao open to 1 more fight this year
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 5:38pm

LAS VEGAS – Manny Pacquiao might go all out in his continuing bid to fight Father Time and do what he hasn’t done in more than a decade.

That is, fight three times in one year.

The last time Pacquiao stepped on the ring thrice in the same year was in 2008, when he took on Juan Manuel Marquez in a rematch at junior lightweight, jumped to lightweight against David Diaz, and challenged Oscar Dela Hoya at welterweight.

Pacquiao won all three bouts, outpointing Marquez and stopping both Diaz and Dela Hoya — the latter two in impressive fashion. He ended up winning Fighter of the Year honors from the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Pacquiao has since only fought either once or twice a year, with his other commitments affecting his boxing schedule.

At 40 years old, the fighting senator is no spring chicken, and taking three fights a year has become virtually unachievable for a busy man like him.

Now, Pacquiao wants to try it again, especially if he wins his upcoming fight — the 71st of his storied career — against Keith Thurman Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here (Sunday Manila time).

He opened the year with a bang, dominating Adrien Broner January to set up the WBA welterweight title showdown with Thurman.

Asked if he’ll fight one more time this year after Thurman, Pacquiao said it’s a possibility especially if his schedule in the senate permits it.

“Yes, there is a scheduled recess. But we will figure it out when the session starts,” he said in a recent conference call from Los Angeles.

Pacquiao has one fight left in his deal with Premier Boxing Champions, and there is no shortage of opponents for him.

There’s Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia. Or it could be a mega showdown with welterweight superstar Errol Spence Jr. Reports said December is being eyed for Pacquiao’s third fight this year.

It will be another remarkable feat for a fighter Pacquiao’s age.

But first, he has to get past Thurman five days from now.

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Broner faster, better than Thurman'
By Dino Maragay | 2 hours ago
Expect a different Manny Pacquiao fight this Saturday (Sunday Manila time) compared to the last time the Filipino icon saw...
Sports
Ghost of Marquez past still haunts Team Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao’s training team is still feeling the stigma of the Filipino icon’s devastating loss to Juan Manuel...
Sports
Kings brace for dogfight vs Hotshots or Beermen
By Olmin Leyba | July 16, 2019 - 12:00am
After taking the No. 4 seeding in the quarterfinals, defending champion Barangay Ginebra braces for a dogfight with a heavyweight rival early in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs with either San Miguel or...
Sports
Thurman raring to test mettle vs Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
WBA “super” welterweight champion Keith Thurman said he is excited to find out if he got what it takes to bring...
Sports
Alaska assured of playoff
By Joaquin M. Henson | July 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Regardless of which teams win in the final doubleheader of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup eliminations at the Smart Araneta Coliseum tomorrow night, Alaska is guaranteed a playoff for the eighth and last quarterfinal...
Sports
Latest
3 hours ago
Pacquiao back in Vegas, awaits Thurman showdown
By Dino Maragay | 3 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao returned to the site of his biggest fights, eager to show the result of a rigorous two-month training regimen...
Sports
18 hours ago
Pacquiao heads for oven-hot Vegas
By Abac Cordero | 18 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao heads to Las Vegas Monday afternoon with nothing else to do but stay sharp, focused and hydrated.
Sports
18 hours ago
Standhardinger, Pringle joining WC Gilas pool?
By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Gilas head coach Yeng Guiao plans to submit the initial pool of 17 or 18 players to the SBP today and it will likely include...
Sports
18 hours ago
PHISGOC out as SEAG organizer?
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The alleged irregularities attributed to the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) Foundation may...
Sports
18 hours ago
Cohesion, commitment key to Angels rise
By Dante Navarro | 18 hours ago
American Janisa Johnson has one “good” problem to mind after helping provide the answer to ending Creamline’s...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with