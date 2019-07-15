NEW ON NETFLIX
Princess Superal and Pau del Rosario gear up for a three-day duel of power at Pradera.
Pauline del Rosario, Princess Superal banner stellar cast in Pradera Classic
(The Philippine Star) - July 15, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Pauline del Rosario can’t wait to get going coming off a two-month long training in the US while Princess Superal takes a break from the Japan LPGA Step Up Tour as they headline the elite cast in the ICTSI Pradera Ladies Classic beginning Wednesday at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga.

Being part of the LPGA of Taiwan, the $80,000 event, one of the premier legs of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, features not only the leading Taiwanese players but also those from the other regions, including from Thailand, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore and the best that the country could offer.

That makes the 54-hole championship put up by ICTSI an event to watch for its strong cast with Del Rosario and Superal and the rest of the compact local field bracing for a duel of power, iron play and putting at the sprawling 27-hole golf complex inside the vast 700-hectare Pradera Verde in Barangay Prado Siongco.

“My chances could be good if I stick to what my coach and I have been working on,” said Del Rosario, who hooked up with coach Patrick Leahy, who used to handle golf greats Nancy Lopez and Tom Kite, in preparation for her LPGA Tour Qualifying School bid later this year.

Del Rosario ran away with a 14-stroke romp over Daniella Uy at Royal Northwoods last April but fell short of her back-to-back LPGT bid at Midlands, losing in a playoff to a resurgent Chihiro Ikeda last May.

