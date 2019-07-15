NEW ON NETFLIX
Go For Gold head Jeremy Go (left) and James White, head of sales, APAC, FIBA Marketing, seal the Go For Gold-FIBA deal.
Go For Gold inks promo partnership with FIBA
(The Philippine Star) - July 15, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — FIBA has signed a promotional partnership with Go For Gold Philippines that takes effect immediately, allowing the lottery scratch card brand to run promotions in the Philippines related to the worldwide FIBA competitions until June 30, 2020.

The partnership is designed to generate overwhelming enthusiasm among Filipino basketball fans with the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2019, where the Philippines Gilas team will appear in their second consecutive World Cup.

Frank Leenders, director general of FIBA Media and Marketing Services (FMMS), said: “The national team competitions within FIBA basketball are key.  We want to capture more attention and more followers for FIBA basketball.’’

“We want the fans to get excited about their national team moving towards our primary competitions. By seeking out partners in the Philippines and by bringing the FIBA Basketball World Cup Trophy to the country, we’re engaging our fans and helping them to feel a part of the World Cup competition this year,” added Leenders

The collaboration will be launched with the attempt of Go For Gold to break the Guinness World Record for the most number of people dribbling basketballs simultaneously at the same venue.

The record for most people dribbling simultaneously was 7,556 during an event organized by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Palestine on July 22, 2010.

Go For Gold aims for at least 10,000 dribblers during the upcoming event held at the Mall of Asia on July 21.

Breaking the dribbling record will be followed by the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour, presented by Aeroflot, where FIBA will showcase the finely crafted World Cup trophy.

Go For Gold customers are encouraged to attend the event and cheer for the Filipino team.

Go For Gold is produced by Powerball Marketing and Logistics Corp. And it runs a program aimed to encourage more young individuals to pursue excellence through sports.

According to Powerball vice president for marketing Jeremy Go, Go For Gold is already involved with a variety of sports in the Philippines.

