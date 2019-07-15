NEW ON NETFLIX
LBC stag derby gets exciting start
(The Philippine Star) - July 15, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A combination of new gamefowl breeders and veterans took the early lead with two wins each as the Luzon Breeders Cup (LBC) 9-Stag Derby opened Friday at Pasay City Cockpit.

Arman Santos, Arnold dela Cruz, Rhona Bullecer, Jimmy Junsay, James Uy, Boy Gamilla, Jervy Maglunob, Buddy Robrigado, Rey Directo, Jowar Bautista, Nestor Vendivil, Emer Sumigad, Joel Ocsena, Lito Guerra and LGBA president Nick Crisostomo emerged the early frontrunners.

Also with two points were newcomers Winifredo Siguenza, Ariel Ponti, Ramir Navas, Jess Sta. Ines, Mapher Alvarez, Sir Lee, Herbert Bayogos, Raffy Fonacier, Jose Sevilla, Victor de Jesus, James Bartolome and Robinson Berhay.

Supported by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000, the LBC stag series resumes on Friday with the second-round elims.

More than 100 new entries each are expected on Friday and on July 22.

Sagupaan Agricultural Products Inc., Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA), gamefowl breeders groups of Luzon and cockpit operators have banded together to organize LBC.

